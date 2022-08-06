India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Toss Info, Updated Playing 11, Lauderhill Pitch Report, Captains Comments

Lauderhill, August 6: India will be eyeing a series win when they face West Indies in the 4th T20I at the Lauderhill, Florida, here on Saturday (August 6).

India are currently leading the series 2-1 and the recovery captain Rohit Sharma made from the back spasm too will boost the visitors.

Rohit had retired hurt after making a 5-ball 11 in the 3rd T20I at St Kitts earlier this week.

Here is then the toss report, playing 11 updates, pitch report and captains’ comments ahead of the India vs West Indies 4th T20I.

Toss: WI won and elected to field first.

Playing 11

Advertisement Advertisement

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

Captains’ Comments

Rohit Sharma, India captain: We were also looking to bowl, not sure how the pitch will play, we will now have to get the runs on the board. It's important from the team's perspective to find answers, we'll try and put our best foot forward. I understand where we stand as a team and will be looking to give chances to some of the other guys.

We need to make them feel confident, that means we'll have to give them plenty of games. We are building towards the WC, the guys need to be tested in certain aspects of the game.

There are 3 changes for us - Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson are in. They replace Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

Nicholas Pooran, WI captain: “We are going to bowl first. The ground has been covered and there should be some moisture, we'll look for early wickets. Take the game as deep as possible and then win the key moments. We are playing some good cricket so far, the boys are looking forward to today's game.”