India vs West Indies, 5th T20I: India clinch crushing 88-run win over WI: List of Awards, Man of the match

Lauderhill, Aug 7: India wrapped up the T20I series 4-1 against West Indies, with a thumping 88-run victory in the final match at the Lauderhill Stadium on Sunday.

Having already clinched the series, prior to the fifth & final match, the Indian team did not take their foot off the pedal as they completely outplayed Windies, to end the series with a win.

The Indian team brought in four changes, including skipper Rohit Sharma being rested, with Hardik Pandya leading the side. Coming into the team, Shreyas Iyer, opening for India, scored a sizzling half-century as India posted a strong total of 188/7.

In reply the bowlers were clinical once again as they bowled out Windies for 100, despite a clinical half-century from Shimron Hetmyer. The Indian spinners were on point as they accounted for all Windies wickets.

After opting to bat, Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer got off on the right foot, before Dominic Drakes put the brakes. The pair put up 38 off 28 deliveries for the opening partnership, before Drakes handed Windies the first wicket, removing Kishan (11) to reduce India to 38/1 in 4.3 overs.

But Iyer along with Deepak Hooda put up a solid second-wicket partnership to put India on course for a big total.

The duo stitched together a sizzling stand, adding 76 off 44 for the second-wicket, with Iyer adding 35 off 19, while Hooda scored a solid 38 off 25. In the first ten overs India added 95/1. Walsh put the brakes to remove Hooda in the twelfth over.

Thereon, India struggled to build on the start handed by Iyer as they lost quick wickets. Holder, who was clinical with the ball, removed Iyer next after a sizzling 40-ball 64.

In the back ten overs India added 93. Skipper Pandya’s quick fire 28 off 16 saw India post a challenging 188/7.

In reply, Axar Patel handed India the perfect start, removing Holder for a duck. Patel continued to trouble the Windies batsmen as they Patel’s three quick wickets, reduced Windies to 33/3 in 4.6 overs. Shimron Hetmey and skipper Nicholas Pooran attempted to rebuild Windies innings, but Kuldeep Yadav struck on his first over to remove Pooran (3) as the Windies continued to lose wickets.

Hetmyer kept the scoreboard ticking, but with wickets continuing to fall at the other end, the game slipped away from Windies. Ravi Bishnoi removed Hetmyer after a solid 56 off 35, and then wrapped up the win with the final Windies wicket as Obed McCoy fell for a duck. The spinners were on point as Windies was bowled out for 100 in 15.4 overs. While Axar Patel accounted for three wickets at the onset, Kuldeep Yadav picked up three, while the young Bishnoi returned with a four-wicket haul to hand Windies a crushing defeat.

Here's a list of the awards and the post-match comments:

Full List of Awards:

GameChanger of the match: Axar Patel (3/15)

GameChanger of the Series: Arshdeep Singh (7 wickets in four matches and an economy of 6.26)

Axar Patel: I wanted to vary my pace because I knew the wicket was slow and it worked for me. I need to back my strength. In T20 batsmen hit, so I try not to give too much pace, keep things simple, stick to basics. The wickets were similar, even in ODI, it helped, so when I was going fuller it was easier to control the lengths. (All rounder) Just call me an all rounder, not batting or balling, whichever is better on any given day.

Arshdeep Singh: I guess it feels really good, and grateful that I got the opportunity to represent my country. Try to keep it simple. As Rahul sir says, we’re a process-based team so I keep it simple and focus on the process. The talk is to be adaptable, whatever the wicket is and whatever the team needs. Need to do what role they’ve given me and a lot of credit goes to the captain and coaching team. The way the captains back youngsters, the feel of the dressing room is good, treat youngsters and seniors same and the atmosphere is very good.

Nicholas Pooran (WI), Losing Captain: We just weren’t good enough today. India came out aggressive. We’re trying our best, bowlers are getting better, but we need to learn faster. We weren’t up for the challenge and we didn’t build partnerships. When you come up against one of the top teams in the world, its skill vs execution. A lot of cricket being played, I hope as a team we learn as a team and as individuals. Hopefully when we reach the World Cup we’ve learnt and we’re prepared. Team India were fantastic and they showed us why they are No. 1.

Hardik Pandya (IND), Winning Captain: It’s very special to get a chance to lead your country, and getting that chance and to win like this it means a lot personally. Rohit did everything before this game, I was just looking to take it forward and continue doing that. (Captaincy) Why not? If I get the opportunity I would really be happy to do that, lead the (Indian) side. I think the kind of talent all the players have and the kind of freedom with which they are playing. Playing with freedom and expressing yourself without fear, it’s the new India we’re seeing and that makes us more dangerous and credit goes to the team management. (Spinners) Wanted to give Axar the new ball and wanted him to get the confidence back. It wasn’t pre-planned, but the wicket and batters showed us that the spinners will be a big factor. I had to just hand over the ball and tell them to enjoy. (Prep for T20 World Cup) Preparation-wise and environment wise we’re a 100% ready. Just need to keep getting better and need to keep learning.