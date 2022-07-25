India vs West Indies: Axar Patel breaks MS Dhonis 17-year-old batting record with his blitz

Port of Spain, July 25: Axar Patel's blitzkrieg with the bat helped Team India pull off a sensational two-wicket win over West Indies in the second one-day international at Port of Spain on Sunday (July 24). Patel - who slammed his ODI career's maiden half-century - held on to his nerves in the death overs and guided the Men In Blue to a series-clinching victory in Trinidad and Tobago.

Axar stole the show with his explosive batting effort as India chased down 312 for the loss of eight wickets in the 49.4 overs. The left-handed all-rounder remained unbeaten on 64 off just 35 deliveries and finished the game for his team with a maximum, something which former India captain MS Dhoni used to do. Dhoni has finished several games for Team India with a six and Axar emulated him with his shot over long-off against Kyle Mayers.