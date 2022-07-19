India vs West Indies, ODI Stats: Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Best Bowling, Highest Score

Trinidad, July 19: India will face West Indies in a three-match ODI series later this month at Port of Spain, Trinidad. It is a precursor to the 5-match T20I series.

India and West Indies share a long and storied rivalry in ODI cricket. India’s first big moment in the ODI cricket came when the beat West Indies in the 1983 World Cup final.

Since then these two sides have engaged in some thrilling on-field contests and have fielded some of the best players to have graced the game.

So, ahead of another India vs West Indies ODI series, we are giving a comprehensive stats preview.