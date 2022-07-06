India vs West Indies: Online Ticket Prices; Sale starts for T20I, ODI at Florida, St Kitts, Trinidad

St John’s, July 6: Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that online ticket sales have gone live via the new WINDIES TICKETS service for the West Indies vs India ODI Series and the T20I Series starting on July 22.

Fans can purchase in advance from tickets.windiestickets.com on their mobile devices or computers benefitting from special offers and avoiding the need to travel or queue at the box offices.

A range of ticket prices are available across the venues.

For the return of West Indies cricket to the Queen’s Park Oval for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) Series, tickets start at US$35 for the 1st and 2nd ODIs on July 22 and July 24. For the 3rd ODI, prices start at US$30.

The world-famous Trini Posse will be bringing its unique atmosphere and all the vibes to their Party Stand for all three matches with tickets including premium drinks; prices start from US$75 for women and US$90 for men.

The five-match T20 International (T20I) Series starts at Trinidad’s Brian Lara Cricket Academy on July 29, where history will be made with the first-ever West Indies Men’s international to be played at the venue.

Ticket prices start from US$20 for mounds and grounds with standard seats at US$35 and premium seats behind the bowlers’ arm at US$45.

