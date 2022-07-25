India vs West Indies: Team India fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over rate

Trinidad, July 25: India have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against the West Indies in the first ODI in Port of Spain on Friday (July 22).

India had won that match by 3 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ODI series while on Sunday (July 24) India wrapped up the India vs West Indies series with a thrilling two-wicket win at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India were ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid.