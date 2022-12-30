India vs West Indies: Team India T20I stats in Lauderhill Stadium, USA -- Most Runs, Wickets, 6s, 100s

Mumbai, June 3: India will return to the USA to play cricket after a gap of nearly 3 years, when the Men in Blue will face the West Indies in two T20Is at the Lauderhill Stadium.

India will meet Windies in the Central Broward Park, more commonly known as Lauderhill cricket stadium in two T20Is on August 6 and August 7.

India had played at this venue for the first time in 2016 and last time in 2019, for a span of 4 T20Is. India is yet to play an ODI at this venue.

So, here we are looking at India's T20I records at the Lauderhill Stadium.