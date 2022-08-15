India vs Zimbabwe 1st, 2nd, 3rd ODI: Harare Sports Club Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

Harare, August 15: The India vs Zimbabwe is often viewed as a lopsided rivalry. But it has given some sparkling moments in ODI cricket especially.

Kapil Dev’s iconic 175 in the 1983 World Cup or that cameo by Douglas Marillier’s stunning 24-ball 56 at Faridabad stand out as shining nuggets from this match-up.

Former Zimbabwe player Duncan Fletcher, who played against India in the 1983 World Cup, later became India’s head coach for a couple of years after Gary Kirsten ended his tenure with the 2011 World Cup.

So, this rivalry is quite fascinating. Ahead of another chapter, we are looking at Harare Sports Club stats and pitch report, details, Harare weather etc. Check out.