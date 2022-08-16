India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Harare, August 16: India will face Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday (August 18).

India will start overwhelming favourites against Zimbabwe, despite the fact that the Africans mauled Bangladesh recently at the same venue in both T20Is and ODIs.

However, the KL-Rahul led India will offer far deeper and stronger challenge to the Zimbabweans, who though cannot be written off completely.

They have some players like Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva who can unsettle the opposition.

So, here are some key information about the India vs Zimbabwe first ODI such as dream11, possible playing 11 and a quick match prediction.

Advertisement Advertisement