India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Harare, August 16: India will face Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday (August 18).
India will start overwhelming favourites against Zimbabwe, despite the fact that the Africans mauled Bangladesh recently at the same venue in both T20Is and ODIs.
However, the KL-Rahul led India will offer far deeper and stronger challenge to the Zimbabweans, who though cannot be written off completely.
They have some players like Sikandar Raza and Regis Chakabva who can unsettle the opposition.
So, here are some key information about the India vs Zimbabwe first ODI such as dream11, possible playing 11 and a quick match prediction.
India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.
India: 1 KL Rahul (Captain), 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Ishan Kishan (wk), 5 Sanju Samson, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammad Siraj.
Zimbabwe: 1 Tadiwanashe Marumani, 2 Takudzwanashe Kaitano, 3 Innocent Kaia, 4 Wesley Madhevere, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Regis Chakabva (Captain, WK), 7 Tony Munyonga, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Brad Evans, 10 Victor Nyauchi, 11 Tanaka Chivanga.
Dream11 team: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Regis Chakabva, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Deepak Chahar, 8 Tony Munyonga, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Axar Patel, 11 Mohammad Siraj.
Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva.
Zimbabwe might have scored an impressive T20I and ODI series win over Bangladesh recently at the Harare Sports Club, but India is a different fish. Zimbabwe will have to work hard to overcome the depth and skill level in this India side. For that reason, we will pick India as the winner in the first ODI on Thursday (August 18).