India vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar shines on comeback as visitors restrict hosts to 189

Harare, Aug 18: India captain KL Rahul won the toss and invited Zimbabwe skipper Regis Chakabva to bat first in the first one-day international of the three-ODI series here at Harare Sports Club on Thursday (August 18).

In his debut as India's ODI captain, Rahul got the coin landed in his favour and decided to bowl first to make use of the moisture in the pitch. Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar is making his comeback and he along with pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj will be leading the visitors' pace attack. Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and part-time spinner Deepak Hooda will be taking care of the spin department for Team India.

In the batting line-up Team India have Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, captain Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Hooda. Sanju Samson will be performing the wicketkeeper's duties in the game.

Playing XIs:

India: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (WK), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.

Advertisement Advertisement

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (C, WK), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

Captain's Comments:

KL Rahul: We will bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, it's an early start, so could have a bit of moisture. Good opportunity to bowl first and exploit the first hour. A lot of guys have got opportunities, good chance to challenge yourself and your skills. Looking forward to a good show. He (Deepak Chahar) was unfortunate to miss out for a long time, excited for a few coming back after injuries.

Regis Chakabva: We would have bowled first as well, but this looks like a good wicket and will stay true for the rest of the day. It's something we've spoken about (about top-order collapses), looking to sort it out. We've got Ngarva and Marumani coming in.

Deepak Chahar: It was a long vacation for me. Now fully fit and back. Tough competition in the Indian team and it has been high since I started playing. If I get an opportunity, I can do the job with the new ball and bat in the lower order. It is about performing and I don't think about opportunities. It should help the seam bowlers due to the cool breeze. The stats also suggest that it helps fast bowlers early in the morning. I have been working on my batting for many years but I get very less opportunities. Last year I batted in just four matches and I did well, so hoping to do well if I get a chance.