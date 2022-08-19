India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Harare, August 19: India will face Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20), and the visitors will be eager to wrap the series.

India had won the first ODI by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series and they would not want to place themselves in a must-win situation in the final ODI.

Here are then details such as dream11 prediction, fantasy tips, squad, match prediction etc ahead of the second India vs Zimbabwe ODI.