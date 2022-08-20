India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: List Of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Scoreboard, Post-Match Presentation

Harare, August 20: Top knocks from Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan coupled with world-class bowling helped India crush Zimbabwe by five wickets in the second ODI of three-match series here at Harare on Saturday (August 20).

With this victory, India has a 2-0 lead in the series and have captured it with one match to go.

The day was not memorable for Zimbabwe as they failed as a batting unit miserably. Though Luke Jongwe gave Team India a small scare during their chase with two quick wickets, the hosts do not have a lot of positives to walk away with.

Samson (43 not out), Gill and Dhawan (33) played some good knocks for India.

Chasing 162, India was off to a shaky start. KL Rahul could not do anything special, scoring only one run in five balls before he was trapped leg before wicket by Victor Nyauchi.

India was at 5/1 at this point. Then Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill carried on the innings, ticking the scoreboard for a while.

Both batters hit some great shots that reached the fence. Their 42-run stand was broken when Dhawan was caught for 33 by Innocent Kaia at square leg on a Tanaka Chivanga delivery.

Then Gill and Ishan Kishan continued the chase. Gill was the aggressor throughout the innings while Kishan did not hit big.

At the end of 10 overs, India was at 75/2, with Gill (33 not out) and Ishan Kishan (4) on the crease. The 36-run stand between the duo was broken after Kishan when medium-pacer Luke Jongwe dislodged his stumps. India at this point at 3/83.

Jongwe produced another breakthrough for Zimbabwe, dismissing Gill for 33 after he was caught by Brad Evans at deep third man.

Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson had the responsibility to keep India going after these sudden hiccups. The duo started playing an aggressive brand of cricket to help India get those final few runs.

Samson in particular was more aggressive. He brought up a fifty-run stand between himself and Hooda with a huge six in the 23rd over.

However, Sikander Raza delivered a breakthrough to Zimbabwe, though really late. Deepak Hooda's stumps were dislodged when he was at 25 off 36 balls. Half of Team India was back in the pavilion at 153 runs.

The match was a mere formality at this point and the duo of Axar Patel (6 not out) and Sanju Samson (43 not out) took India home, with almost half of the innings and five wickets left.

Earlier, superb performance by a world-class Indian bowling lineup made Zimbabwe fold for only 161 runs in just 38.1 overs

1. Full List of Awards

Stylish Player: Deepak Hooda

Man of the Match: Sanju Samson

2. Post-match comments

Regis Chakabva, Zimbabwe Captain: “We had a really good fight in the field. We've struggled to pick early wickets in the last few games and we did that today. We fell shot of runs on the board. Our execution lacked a little bit in the end, and we're looking to score more runs. The bowlers came out charging and they tried to hit their lengths.”

Sanju Samson is the Player of the Match: “How much ever time you spend in the middle feels good. I took three catches but I missed a stumping too; as keepers we're used to listening to things we didn't do well. I really enjoyed keeping and contributing to the win. In this match the fast bowlers picked the length much quicker and I really enjoyed keeping.”

KL Rahul, India Captain: “We bat deep and it's good for some of the guys to get time in the middle. We weren't nervous. I wanted to get some runs but it didn't happen. Hopefully in the next game. They have some quality bowlers in the attack and they bowled well to Bangladesh, I watched on the television. the bowlers did come hard, they're tall and big and strong boys.

“Good challenge for us as batters, but we bat deep so it wasn't a worry. We're here to play good cricket and win. It's a great turnout today, it's a weekend, and wherever we go across the world we get good support from Indian fans, so thanks to them.”