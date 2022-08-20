India vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Captains Comments -- Deepak Chahar misses out

Harare, August 20: India will be eager to wrap the one-day series when they face Zimbabwe in the second ODI at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (August 20).

India under KL Rahul has a 1-0 lead in the 3-match series. India has made one change for the second ODI as Shardul Thakur came in for Deepak Chahar, who was man of the match in the first ODI.

It could be a precautionary measure as Chahar is making his comeback from an injury lay off.

Here is then details of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI like toss, playing 11 update, and captain’s comments.

Toss: India won, elected to field.

Playing 11 Updates

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 KL Rahul (capt), 5 Deepak Hooda, 6 Sanju Samson (wk), 7 Axar Patel, 8 Shardul Thakur (replaces Deepak Chahar), 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Mohammed Siraj.

Zimbabwe: 1 Takudzwanashe Kaitano, 2 Innocent Kaia, 3 Sean Williams, 4 Wessly Madhevere, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Regis Chakabva (capt & wk), 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Bradley Evans, 10 Victor Nyauchi, 11 Tanaka Chivanga.

Captains’ Comments

Regis Chakabva, Zimbabwe captain: “It looks a good wicket and we will try to put a good score on the board. The boys are very much aware of that and the process we are going through. We will come out and give our best effort. The top order has to see off the new ball and set it up for the middle order. Two changes for us - Kaitano and Chivanga come in.

KL Rahul, India captain: “We will bowl first. Looks a little better, looks a lot harder than the previous surface and obviously bowling first there's something in the wicket, hopefully we get early wickets. I would have taken 180-190 at the start, we bowled really well and there was no dropped catch or missed chance, just that they (Evans and Ngarava) batted really well after the ball got old. Just one change - Deepak Chahar misses out, Shard Thakur comes in.”

Shubman Gill, India opener: “It was all about getting experience in the middle and that was the talk with Rahul sir to spend as much time as possible. The surfaces in the West Indies were slightly difficult and I wanted to spend time and gain experience. He (Dhawan) is such a chill guy to bat with and we don't talk much about cricket when batting in the middle. In white-ball cricket you have to play fewer dot balls and that does not mean to hit every ball, you have to keep rotating strike.”