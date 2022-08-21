India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Harare, August 21: India will be eager to sweep the series when they face Zimbabwe in the third and final ODI at the Harare Sports Club here on Monday (August 22).
India had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after their win in the second match on Saturday and now they will be eager to take the series to its logical conclusion.
Here we are offering some key details ahead of the 3rd India vs Zimbabwe match such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction etc.
India: KL Rahul (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar.
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Brad Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Ruturaj Gaikwad / Rahul Tripathi, 5 Sanju Samson, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Axar Patel / Shahbaz Nadeem, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Kuldeep Yadav.
Zimbabwe: 1 Takudzwanashe Kaitano, 2 Innocent Kaia, 3 Wesley Madhevere, 4 Regis Chakabva, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Sean Williams, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwe, 9 Brad Evans, 10 Victor Nyauchi, 11 Tanaka Chivanga.
Dream11 Team: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shubman Gill, 4 Sanju Samson, 5 Sean Williams, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Shardul Thakur / Deepak Chahar, 8 Ryan Burl, 9 Luke Jongwee, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Kuldeep Yadav.
Fantasy Tips: Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson.
Zimbabwe might just have showed some patches of defiance in the second ODI as they plucked 5 wickets to reduce the sheen of an Indian win. But they will need a lot more of it to prevent India from winning the series 3-0. Even if India experiment a bit with the line-up for the final ODI, the visitors still start as favourites in the 3rd ODI.