India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI: Toss, Playing 11 Update, Pitch Report, Captains Comments

Harare, August 22: India will be keen to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Zimbabwe when they meet in the third ODI at the Harare Sports Club here on Monday (August 22).

India have already taken an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the series and it will be tough for the Africans to put it across their formidable rivals.

Here is the details of toss, playing 11 update and captains’ comments from the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI.

Toss: India won, elected to bat

Playing 11

Advertisement Advertisement

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan.

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Tony Munyonga, Regis Chakabva(w/c), Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava.

Captains Comments

KL Rahul, India captain: We'll bat first. Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle. Siraj has been very good for the last couple of seasons, he's done well for his franchise and he's brought that form into the ODI game as well. He's very good when there's a bit of moment in the surface. Couple of changes - Siraj and Prasidh miss out, Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan come in.

Regis Chakabva, Zimbabwe captain: I was looking to bowl first especially at this time. Two changes for us - Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga is in for Wessly Madhevere.