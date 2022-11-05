India vs Zimbabwe: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Melbourne, November 5: India will face Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 16) and the target for Men in Blue is clear.
They need a win to seal the semis spot as the group 2 winner.
So, here is the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction and Possible Playing 11 details for the India vs Zimbabwe match.
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.
Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams. Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Hardik Pandya, 6 Dinesh Karthik, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh
Zimbabwe: 1 Wessly Madhevere, 2 Craig Evans, 3 Regis Chakabava, 4 Sean Williams, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Milton Shumba, 7 Ryan Burl, 8 Luke Jongwee, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Tendai Chatara, 11 Blessing Muzarabani.
Dream11 Prediction: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Sikandar Raza, 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Dinesh Karthik, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Richard Ngarava, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Arshdeep Singh.
Fantasy Tips: Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Sikandar Raza, Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik.
There could not be any more straightforward match-up than India vs Zimbabwe. In personnel and all other resources parameter India are way ahead than their African rivals. It is not very tough to pick the favourites for this match and it has to be India even considering the fact that Zimbabwe had shocked Pakistan in the group stage.