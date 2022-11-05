India vs Zimbabwe: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Melbourne, November 5: India will face Zimbabwe in their final Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday (November 16) and the target for Men in Blue is clear.

They need a win to seal the semis spot as the group 2 winner.

So, here is the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Match Prediction and Possible Playing 11 details for the India vs Zimbabwe match.