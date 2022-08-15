India vs Zimbabwe: Four Most Memorable Matches -- Kapils Heroics to Tendulkars Revenge

Harare, August 15: India will face Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series from Thursday (August 18) at the Harare Sports Club.

This was a rivalry that gave us some memorable moments despite the obvious gulf between the teams.

Here we are looking at 4 most memorable ODI matches between India and Zimbabwe.

1 India vs Zimbabwe, 1983

This match during the 1983 World Cup in England will forever be part of cricketing folklore in India. India were in omnishambles Tunbridge Wells when they were reduced to 78 for 7 and defeat could have been heavy for them. Peter Rawson and Kevin Curran did the bulk of damage.

But Kapil Dev played innings of a lifetime, a 175 not out and that remains his lone hundred in ODI cricket, to rescue India in the company of Roger Binny, Madan Lal and Syed Kirmani. India reached a formidable 266 for 8 and then bundled out Zimbabwe for 235 to celebrate a famous win.

2 India vs Zimbabwe, 2001

Once India scored 274 for 6 courtesy fifties by VVS Laxman (75), Sourav Ganguly (57) a 19-ball 40 by Ajit Agarkar, the match seemed to turn in India’s favour at Faridabad. It indeed did Zimbabwe were 210 for 8 (44.2 overs) and then 253 for 9 (47.4).

But Douglas Marillier had other ideas as he smashed a 24-ball 56 with 10 fours and 1 six to take Zimbabwe past the target with 2 balls spare. The shot that Marillier played above the head of wicketkeeper was later known as Marillier scoop and now it is a regular part of International batting in white ball format.

Advertisement Advertisement

3 India vs Zimbabwe, 1993

It was the 7th tie on ODI cricket history and was played in the CAB Jubilee Cup (Hero Cup), a five-nation tournament. India made 248 for 5 in 50 overs, a good total in those days. Captain Mohammad Azharuddin made 54 and Vinod Kambli made 55 and Manoj Prabhakar who came in as opener made 91.

In reply, Andy Flower made 56 and then there were a series of 30s by Andy Waller, Guy Whittal and Ali Shah as Zimbabwe made a good charge.

Zimbabwe needed 10 runs off the last over and took 8 runs off 5 balls bowled by Prabhakar. Attempting a second run off the last ball Heath Streak got run out as the match ended in a tie.