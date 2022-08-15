India vs Zimbabwe, ODI Stats: H2H Record, Most Runs, Most Wickets, Most 100s, Highest Total

Harare, August 15: India will face Zimbabwe in a three-match ODI series at the Harare Sports Club from August 18. It may not look an exciting rivalry like some other on the paper.

This generation of cricket fans might view Zimbabwe as a decadent cricketing nation and an easy meat for this strong Indian line-up.

But there was time when Zimbabwe gave jitters to their rivals and fielded some top class players like Andy Flower, Neil Johnson, Heath Streak, Guy Whittal, Paul Strang, Shaun Ervine, Alistair Campbell or Dave Houghton, their current coach.

They had beaten teams like India and Australia in the 2000s or challenged them meaningfully in the ODIs. Bu then that group of players got disbanded as uncertainty and financial turmoil gripped the whole nation.

Many players went looking for greener pastures in county cricket or left the sport altogether, leaving Zimbabwe shipwrecked as a cricket team.

But while defeating Bangladesh recently in an ODI series 2-1, they showed some old sparks and India will be careful against them.

So, here are some stats ahead of India vs Zimbabwe ODI series such as most runs, most wickets etc.