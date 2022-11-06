India vs Zimbabwe, T20 WC 2022: List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-match Presentation

Player of the match

Suryakumar Yadav (25-ball 61*): I think the plan was very clear when me and Hardik were batting together. He said we should take a positive route and we started hitting the ball and never stopped. I think the atmosphere in the team is really nice and so is the build-up towards the knockout, really looking forward to that game. My plan has always been clear, I do the same thing in the nets, (and) I practice the same shots. I bat according to the situation and what the team needs. It feels really good, to be there (number 1 ranked T20I batter). You got to start from zero every time, that's what I think. It's good to see people come out, let's see how it goes in the next game.

Losing Captain

Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe: We could have changed a couple of plans, Surya did extremely well in the back end and countered Richie's (Ngarava) wide yorkers. We could have taken pace off the ball there. Credit to him, he came out and changed the game.

Leading into the tournament, we had some positivity upfront with the bat. In the last couple of games, we went away from that fearless cricket and we went into our shells a little bit.

If you just stand there and let it swing, there's a good chance that you're gonna nick off or get bowled. You need to be more proactive. Our last few results didn't go as planned. We did good work to get into the Super 12s. We'll be building on that. We fielded really well, especially catching. The boys fought really hard throughout the World Cup.

Winning Captain

Rohit Sharma, India:(On the match) It was a good all-round performance, something that we were looking for. Before the game, we were qualified but it was important to come out and play the way we wanted to play.

(On SKY) What he's doing for the team is remarkable. Playing and taking pressure off batsmen as well - it's quite important from the team's perspective. We know his ability and it allows the other guys to take some time as well. The confidence he shows when he bats, the dug-out can be at ease. He's shown a lot of composure. This is something that we expect from him and he's gone from strength to strength.

(On the semifinal vs England) The key for us will be to adjust to the conditions as quickly as possible. We've played a game there recently but England will be a good challenge for us. They've been playing some good cricket. Two teams going at each other, it'll be a great contest. We don't want to forget what has got us here, we just need to keep sticking to that and understand what each individual needs to do. It's going to be a high-pressure game. We need to play well. If we do play well there, we have a good game ahead as well. You need to adjust quickly and plan accordingly.

(On the Fans) They have been brilliant, coming and watching us. Almost everywhere we've gone, we've got a full house. We expect nothing less in the semifinal. Hats off to them, on behalf of the team I want to thank them.

Stats

#Most runs scored in last 5 overs for India in a T20I

63 Virat Kohli vs Afg Dubai 2022

58 Yuvraj Singh vs Eng Durban 2007

56 Suryakumar Yadav vs Zim Melbourne 2022

# Fastest 50s for India in T20 WCs (balls)

12 Yuvraj Singh v Eng Durban 2007

18 KL Rahul v Sco Dubai 2021

20 Yuvraj Singh v Aus Durban 2007

23 Suryakumar Yadav v Zim Melbourne 2022

# Highest Strike Rate in a T20 World Cup (100+ balls faced)

193.96 Suryakumar Yadav (2022) *

175.70 Michael Hussey (2010)

169.29 Luke Wright (2012)

163.86 Glenn Phillips (2022)

161.81 Keving Pietersen (2007)

# 10th maiden over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20Is - most by a bowler.

#Biggest crowd attendance for a cricket match without the host taking part.

- 95342 attended the 1987 World Cup final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata between Australia and England

- 90,293 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during T20 World Cup 2022 between India and Pakistan

- 82507 attended the T20 World Cup 2022 match at the MCG between India and Zimbabwe tonight

# Leading run-scorer in the league stage of T20 WC 2022 - Virat Kohli (246 runs in 5 innings)

# Leading wicket-taker in the league stage of T20 WC 2022 - Wanindu Hasaranga (SL, 15 wickets in 8 matches)