India succumb to a 21-run defeat in the 3rd T20I against Australia, 1-2 behind in the series

A mishap in the middle overs while chasing inflicted a 21-run loss for India Women against Australia in the 3rd T20I on Wednesday.

Ellyse Perry was the star with the bat for the Aussies while Darcie Brown and Ashleigh Gardner picked up a couple of wickets each with the ball.

India came to the tie after levelling the series in the last match with a super-over victory. Australia take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

India Women vs Australia Women Match Centre:

Winning the toss, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur chose to bowl. Her decision paid dividends as Australia suffered a couple of early blows with both Alyssa Healy (1) and Tahila McGrath (1) back to the hut, leaving Australia 5 for 2.

But Beth Mooney and Ellyse Perry stitched a decent partnership to rescue the Aussies. The latter went on to score a fantastic 75 off just 47 balls. A late flurry from Grace Harris (41 off 18 balls) took Australia to 172 for 8 at the end of their twenty overs.

Four Indian bowlers - Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma and Devika Vaidya picked up two wickets each, with Renuka Singh being the pick of the bowling unit (4-0-24-2).

