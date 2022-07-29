India Women vs Australia Women, Highlights: Aussies edge out India by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games 2022

Birmingham, July 29: India women squandered a brilliant chance to beat Australia women on Friday (July 29) and had to settle for three-wicket defeat in the opening match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at the Edgbaston cricket ground.

Chasing a healthy target of 155, Australia found themselves in all sorts of trouble when India reduced them to 34 for 4 and then to 49 for 5. Even after pushing the Aussies to 110 for 7 in the 15th over, India had their noses clearly in front.

But Ashleigh Gardener (52 not out, 35 balls, 9x4) and Grace Harris (37, 20 balls, 5x4, 2x6) and Alana King (18, 16 balls 2x4) guided Australia home with an over to spare from that precarious slot.

Earlier, India made a fighting 154 for 8 despite the regular loss of wickets. Shafali Verma (48, 33 balls, 9x4) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (52, 34 balls, 8x4, 1x6) were the pillars of India innings.

