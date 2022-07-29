India Women vs Australia Women: Meghna Singh debuts as Harmanpreet opts to bat first

Birmingham, July 29: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in their preliminary round group A match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 here on Friday (July 29).

India have handed a debut to pacer Meghna Singh. Here is details from toss such as playing 11 update and captains' comments from India women vs Australia women match.

Toss: India won, elected to bat

Playing 11

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown.

Captains’ comments

Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain: "Wicket looks good. We have trained hard last couple of months and see what works for us. Side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, keeper and the rest batters.”

Meg Lanning, Australia captain: “Will be enjoyable to go out first as a team on the field. Preparation has been good, we are ready to play. We have played in big competitions. We are so used to it (pressure) to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge.”