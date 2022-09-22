India Women vs England Women 2nd ODI: Harmanpreet century helps India script series win after 1999

Canterbury, September 22: India women created history when they sealed an ODI series win over England after 1999. India defeated England by 88 runs in the second one-dayer here to mark a massive moment.

In 1999, Anjum Chopra had struck a hundred and fifty as India had beaten England 2-1. Cut to present, it was skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s belligerent 141 that laid the foundation of India’s historic triumph.

Harman’s onslaught helped India post a record total of 333 for 5. It was the Indian captain's fifth ODI century and Harleen Deol too chipped in with her maiden ODI fifty.

After being invited to bat first by England, India lost opener Shafali Verma in the second over, as the batter once again failed to secure a big inning.

The batter struck two boundaries in the first over and looked set for a big score but was clean bowled by Kate Cross.

Kate made an excellent start to her 50th ODI, dismissing Shafali in her first over for eight runs, leaving India at 12/1 in the second over of the match.

Yastika Bhatia made her way to the crease and stitched an important 54-run partnership with the in-form Smriti Mandhana to deny any wicket to the hosts till the 10th over, taking the score a healthy 60/1 at the 10-over mark.

Both the batters kept the scoreboard ticking at a good rate, scoring boundaries regularly. Mandhana in the process also completed 3000 ODI runs and became the fastest Indian woman to get there.

Charlotte Dean then dismissed Yastika Bhatia in the 12th over to give England a much needed breakthrough, as the pair looked threatening to take the game away from the hosts.

But Harmanpreet ensured that those minor setbacks will not affect India’s journey to a big total.

It was a daunting task for England and apart from Danni Wyatt (65 off 58) no other batter really put their hands up. There were couple of 30s, but those knocks were not really useful when the team was chasing a target close to 7 runs per over.