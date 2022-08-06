India Women vs England Women: India defeat England by 4 runs to enter CWG 2022 cricket final

Birmingham, August 6: India entered the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 cricket competition, beating England by 4 runs at the Edgbaston cricket ground on Saturday (August 6).

In the final, they will either face Australia or New Zealand a couple of days down the line.

As a result, at least a silver medal is assured for India in their maiden outing in a global competition like Commonwealth Games.

Driven by Smriti Mandhana’s fifty and a handy knock Jemimah Rodrigues, India made 164 for 5 and the restricted England to 160 for 6 to celebrate a memorable win.

Earlier, Mandhana’s elegant yet brutal knock of 61 along with Jemimah Rodrigues' useful 44 not out powered India to a healthy 164 for 5.

Mandhana's 32-ball assault in the Power Play laid the platform while Rodrigues, who is finally doing justice to her enormous potential, improvised well during his 31-ball unbeaten stay at the crease.

En route her knock, Mandhana also recorded the fastest T20 International fifty in women's cricket off only 23 balls.

A new and improved Deepti Sharma chipped in with 22 off 20 balls but India might think they ended 15 runs short of the par-score after 64 runs came in the six Powerplay overs.

The next 14 overs yielded 100 runs as India lost the momentum when three wickets fell in quick succession during middle overs.