From the iconic number 10 of Sachin Tendulkar and number 7 of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, jersey numbers are not only meant to identify a player, but also is very unique and sentimental to a player.

Indian cricketers have donned some very famed numbers like 7, 9 or 10 and also some numbers like 100, 228 and so on. As for overseas stars, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle wore the 333 jersey which denotes the score he made in a Test innings.

Some cricketers also chose numbers based on numerology or birthdays of someone in their lives. For example, Shikhar Dhawan used number 25 as it's his lucky number and also happens to be the birthdate of his son.

MS Dhoni (7) and Yuvraj Singh (12) also had their birth dates on their jerseys. But in a unique case, former opener Virender Sehwag, who used to wear the number 44 jersey, sported a jersey without a number on his India comeback in 2011 World Cup.

Some players have also sported various numbers through their careers, while some have stuck to just the one number like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, making the number a famed one. Most have taken the numerologist route to pick their number.

A few players have also used a number previously used by former players or players, who are not part of the squad. For example, Venkatesh Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are picked in limited overs or Test squads respectively, use the same number.

Here is a look at the Indian cricket players jersey numbers: