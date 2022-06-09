Indian Cricket Players Jersey Numbers: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar & Dhoni - The Full list


From the iconic number 10 of Sachin Tendulkar and number 7 of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, jersey numbers are not only meant to identify a player, but also is very unique and sentimental to a player.

Indian cricketers have donned some very famed numbers like 7, 9 or 10 and also some numbers like 100, 228 and so on. As for overseas stars, the Universe Boss Chris Gayle wore the 333 jersey which denotes the score he made in a Test innings.

Some cricketers also chose numbers based on numerology or birthdays of someone in their lives. For example, Shikhar Dhawan used number 25 as it's his lucky number and also happens to be the birthdate of his son.

MS Dhoni (7) and Yuvraj Singh (12) also had their birth dates on their jerseys. But in a unique case, former opener Virender Sehwag, who used to wear the number 44 jersey, sported a jersey without a number on his India comeback in 2011 World Cup.

Some players have also sported various numbers through their careers, while some have stuck to just the one number like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, making the number a famed one. Most have taken the numerologist route to pick their number.

A few players have also used a number previously used by former players or players, who are not part of the squad. For example, Venkatesh Iyer and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are picked in limited overs or Test squads respectively, use the same number.

Here is a look at the Indian cricket players jersey numbers:

Jersey NumberPlayerStatus
1KL RahulActive
3Yuzvendra ChahalActive
Harbhajan SinghRetired
5Washington SundarActive
Gautam GambhirRetired
6Wriddhiman SahaActive
7MS DhoniRetired
8Ravindra JadejaActive
9Sanju SamsonActive
10Sachin TendulkarRetired
11Mohammed ShamiActive
Mohammed KaifRetired
Piyush ChawlaActive
12Yuvraj SinghRetired
Nitish RanaActive
13Munaf PatelRetired
15Bhuvneshwar KumarActive
16Mayank AgarwalActive
17Rishabh PantActive
18Virat KohliActive
19Umesh YadavActive
Rahul DravidRetired
Dinesh KarthikActive
20Axar PatelActive
21Manish PandeyActive
22Jayant YadavActive
Sandeep WarrierActive
23Kuldeep YadavActive
24Prasidh KrishnaActive
25Venkatesh IyerActive
Cheteshwar PujaraActive
27Ajinkya RahaneActive
Prithvi ShawActive
28Rahul ChaharActive
Yusuf PathanRetired
29Varun ChakravarthyActive
31Ruturaj GaikwadActive
32Ishan KishanActive
33Hardik PandyaActive
34Zaheer KhanRetired
36Krunal PandyaActive
Harshal PatelActive
37Devdutt PadikkalActive
41Shreyas IyerActive
42Shikhar DhawanActive
44Virender SehwagRetired
Hanuma VihariActive
45Rohit SharmaActive
48Suresh RainaRetired
54Shardul ThakurActive
55Krishnappa GowthamActive
Chetan SakariyaActive
56Ravi BishnoiActive
57Deepak HoodaActive
63Suryakumar YadavActive
Irfan PathanRetired
64Ashish NehraRetired
65Avesh KhanActive
70Shivam DubeActive
73Mohammed SirajActive
77Shubman GillActive
Jaydev UnadkatActive
Robin UthappaActive
79Kedar JadhavActive
93Jasprit BumrahActive
96Navdeep SainiActive
97Ishant SharmaActive
99R AshwinActive
Sourav GangulyRetired
Amit MishraActive
Published On June 9, 2022

