Indian Cricket Team Injury List 2022: This Long List Of India Players Injured Will Leave You Stunned

Mumbai, December 8: India captain Rohit Sharma sounded every bit frustrated while talking about the spate of injuries that has plagued the Indian cricket team during the recent times.

“I mean there are definitely a few injury concerns. We need to try and get to the bottom of it. I do not know what exactly it is. Maybe they are playing too much cricket.

We need to try and monitor those guys, because it is important to understand when they come for India, they need to be a 100 per cent, in fact more than 100 per cent,” Rohit spoke to host broadcaster after India’s second ODI against Bangladesh.

“It is something we have to look at. We have to sit with our team back home at the NCA as well and try and monitor their workload. That is something we need to look at. We can’t afford guys coming in here half-fit and representing the country,” said Rohit.

But unfortunately, Rohit himself will miss the 3rd ODI against Bangladesh and he is also doubtful for the ensuing Test series.

Here’s a list of India cricketers who have suffered injuries in 2022 alone, and the team has felt the absence of these key players.

1. Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain did not carry any injury to the series against Bangladesh nor was he recuperating from any recent injury. But during the second ODI he suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding. Though he came to bat late and made a 27-ball 51, Rohit missed the 3rd ODI and he could even sit out of the two-match Test series. Rohit has returned to Mumbai to consult experts to assess the seriousness of his injury.

2. Deepak Chahar

Chahar bowled just three overs his medium pace as a hamstring injury curtailed him. Though he came out to bat later, it was clear that he was not quite comfortable running between the wickets. The hamstring injury had kept Chahar out of IPL 2022 for Chennai Super Kings and for a total of 6 months. He returned during the series against Zimbabwe.

3. Jasprit Bumrah

The pace spearhead of India is out of action since Asia Cup 2022 with a back injury. He also missed the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 despite the team trying its best to get him ready for the big event. Now, there is no clear timeline for Bumrah’s return and the Indian team struggling with its death over bowling ever since.

4. Harshal Patel

The medium pacer who has impressed in the IPL and during his time missed the Asia Cup 2022 with a side strain. He made his comeback during the white ball series against New Zealand but he is not part of the squad in Bangladesh.

5. Mohammed Shami

Shami suffered a hand injury during a training session ahead of the Bangladesh series and was ruled out of the ODIs. Now, the veteran pacer is unlikely to play in the two-match Test series as well.

6. Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja, the left-arm spin all-rounder, suffered an injury during the Asia Cup 2022 and the knee niggle has kept him out of action ever since and missed the T20 World Cup 2022 too. Jadeja has been named in the squad for the Test series against Bangladesh and we could see his return then.

7. Kuldeep Sen

The strapping pacer made his debut against Bangladesh in the first ODI which India lost by a wicket. But he has since then complained of a back pain and missed the rest of the ODI series.