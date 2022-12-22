Indian Premier League: IPL surpasses $10 billion mark, becomes a decacorn

The rapid rise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had another feather in its crown as the cash-rich tournament became a Decacorn.

What is a Decacorn?

The valuation of IPL has surpassed $10 billion in the past year and thus it will now be falling into the decacorn category. Decacorn is a unit of valuing a company that surpasses its revenue of US Dollars 10 billion.

A D and P advisory report released on Tuesday stated the league is now valued at $10.9 billion and has made a humongous 75% growth since 2020.

IPL started in 2008 and in just 15 years, it has made a rapid rise. The milestone has been reached and it promises to grow further in the coming years. The D and P report also says IPL's sudden rise in revenue stemmed from selling the media rights from 2023 to 2027. In the previous cycle, it generated $6.2 billion from media rights. IPL 2023 will also be the first edition that will see the media rights being distributed among multiple broadcasters.

The TV rights for IPL have been acquired by Star Sports Network while Viacom 18 got the streaming rights.

Also, the addition of two new franchises has helped in the growth. Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joined the IPL fold and were combinedly sold for $1.6 billion.

