Indian womens tour of Sri Lanka 2022: Full squad, captain and vice-captain for the T20I and ODI series

Colombo, June 19: The Indian Women's Cricket Team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur arrived in Sri Lanka for the limited-overs series, starting June 23. A young Indian team will play three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals at Pallekele and Dambulla respectively in the absence of senior players like Mithali Raj, who has announced her retirement, and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami. Harmanpreet has been appointed the captain of the side in the ODIs after Raj's retirement while Smriti was named her deputy.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Sunday (June 19) welcomed the visiting team, coached by Ramesh Powar. Prior to its departure, the Indian team underwent a camp at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and also interacted with NCA head VVS Laxman.

The tour starts with the T20I series on June 23 followed by the ODI series. The T20I matches will be played on June 23, 25 and 27 while the ODI series will be played on July 1, 4 and 7. The T20I matches will be played in Dambulla while the three ODI will be hosted in Pallekele.

Full Schedule of Indian Women's Cricket Team in SL:

T20I Series:

1st T20I: Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Dambulla, June 23 @ 2:30 PM (IST)

2nd T20I: RDIC Stadium, Dambulla, June 25 @ 2:30 PM (IST)

3rd T20I: RDIC Stadium, Dambulla, June 27 @ 2:30 PM (IST)

ODI Series:

1st ODI: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, July 1 @ 10:00 AM (IST)

2nd ODI: PICS, Pallekele, July 4 @ 10:00 AM (IST)

3rd ODI: PICS, Pallekele, July 7 @ 10:00 AM (IST)

India's T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav.

India's ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Meghna, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Bahadur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol.

Sri Lanka Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (Captain), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeevani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweeram, Achini Kulasuriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Malsha Shehani, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodhani, Rashmi de Silva, Hansima Karunaratne, Kaushani Nuthyangana, Sathya Sandeepani, Tharika Sewwandi.

Where to watch?

The matches will be telecasted on Sony ESPN while the live streaming will be available on the Sonyliv app.