IPL 2022, DC vs MI Stats and Records Preview: Axar, Pollard, Rohit close in on milestones

Mumbai, March 25: In the first game of this season's double-header, Delhi Capitals (DC) face record title-holders Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 2 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (March 27).

Rishabh Pant-led DC will hope this is the year to finally lift the title and what better way to start that run then making a statement with a win over five-time champions MI.

Although MI hold the edge in overall battles between the two sides, Sunday's match will be start of a new journey as most of the group like the Pandya brothers, Quinton de Kock and more have moved to different franchises.

In fact, the same can be said of DC as well as the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada have found new homes in the Indian Premier League. However, the Delhi franchise did well compared to MI during the auction. But, both teams will miss key players for their season openers.

Now, we take a look at the stats and records preview of DC vs MI:

DC vs MI Head-to-Head

In the 30 meetings between the two sides in IPL since 2008, MI has a slight edge with 16 wins as opposed to DC's 14 wins. MI also has won 4 of the last 6 meetings, but the recent two matches were won by DC in the 2021 season. The two sides have also met once in the Brabourne Stadium with MI emerging victorious on that night in 2010.

DC vs MI stats

Stat For DC vs MI For MI vs DC Highest Total 213 218 Lowest Total 66 92 Wins Batting 1st 5 11 Wins Chasing 9 5 Most Runs Virendrer Sehwag (435 runs) Rohit Sharma (684 runs) Highest scorer Virender Sehwag (95*) Krunal Pandya (86) Most wickets Amit Mishra (19) Lasith Malinga (22) Best Bowling Amit Mishra (4/24) Lasith Malinga (5/13)

DC and MI record in Brabourne Stadium

Stat Type DC MI Matches 2 7 Wins 0 6 Defeats 2 1 Highest Total 175/7 vs RR in 2015 212/6 vs RR in 2010 Lowest Total 144/7 vs MI in 2010 156/3 vs KKR in 2010

Upcoming Milestones in DC vs MI 2022

▶ Axar Patel (Delhi Capitals) is 47 runs away from completing 1000 runs in IPL and 5 wickets short of 100 wickets in IPL. The left-arm spinner is also 4 wickets away from his 150th wicket in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) in 9 fours away from 500 fours in IPL. The Mumbai Indians skipper is also 105 runs away from completing 10000 runs in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals) is 2 runs away from becoming the first player to reach 2500 runs for the Delhi franchise in IPL.

▶ Kieron Pollard (Mumbai Indians) is 4 catches away from becoming the second fielder (excluding wicketkeepers) after Suresh Raina (109) to register 100 catches in the IPL. He is also one maximum away from 250 sixes for Mumbai Indians.

▶ Jaydev Unadkat (Mumbai Indians) is 5 wickets away from his 200th scalp in T20 cricket (overall).

▶ Shardul Thakur (Delhi Capitals) is 3 wickets away from 150 wickets in T20 cricket (overall).