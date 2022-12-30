IPL 2022: LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction
Mumbai, May 14: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2022 match that is absolutely crunch in their journey towards the IPL 15 playoffs.
Lucknow Super Giants have 16 points now from 12 matches and win on Saturday will fire the KL Rahul-led side to the Playoffs and they can join the Gujarat Titans in the knockouts.
Even a defeat will not harm LSG’s propositions but it will push them to a rather tight slot with a win mandatory in their last league game, or else get enmeshed in the mathematical formulas.
On the other side, the RR have 14 points from 12 matches and a win is quite necessary for them to get to 16 points and avoid a must-win scenario in their last league match and then getting caught in the unnecessary combinations and permutations.
Here is then details such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the LSG vs RR match.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Kyle Mayers, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain / wicketkeeper), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa.
Lucknow Super Giants: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Ayush Badoni, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Jason Holder / Andrew Tye, 8 Dushmantha Chameera, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Mohsin Khan, 11 Ravi Bishnoi.
Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler, 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3. Sanju Samson (captain and wk), 4. Riyan Parag, 5. Devdutt Padikkal, 6. Rassie van der Dussen / Shimron Hetmyer / James Neesham, 7. R Ashwin, 8. Trent Boult, 9. Prasidh Krishna, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Kuldeep Sen.
Dream11 Prediction Team 1: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Quinton de Kock, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Deepak Hooda, 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Devdutt Padikkal, 7 R Ashwin, 8 Trent Boult 9 Mohsin Khan, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Dushmantha Chameera.
Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler, Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock.
Dream11 Prediction Team 2: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Jos Buttler, 3 Deepak Hooda, 4 Krunal Pandya, 5 Riyan Parag, 6 Ayush Badoni, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Prasidh Krishna, 9 Yuzvendra Chahal, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Kuldeep Sen.
Captain: KL Rahul, Vice-Captain: Deepak Hooda, Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler.
This is a crunch game for both the teams after both the sides crashed to defeat in their respective previous matches. So, the teams will have a lot to ponder over about team combination and strategies. Even after all that we will pick Lucknow Super Giants as the winner in the LSG vs RR match.