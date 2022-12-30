IPL 2022: LSG vs RR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Playing 11, Match Prediction

Mumbai, May 14: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL 2022 match that is absolutely crunch in their journey towards the IPL 15 playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants have 16 points now from 12 matches and win on Saturday will fire the KL Rahul-led side to the Playoffs and they can join the Gujarat Titans in the knockouts.

Even a defeat will not harm LSG’s propositions but it will push them to a rather tight slot with a win mandatory in their last league game, or else get enmeshed in the mathematical formulas.

On the other side, the RR have 14 points from 12 matches and a win is quite necessary for them to get to 16 points and avoid a must-win scenario in their last league match and then getting caught in the unnecessary combinations and permutations.

Here is then details such as Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11 and Match Prediction for the LSG vs RR match.