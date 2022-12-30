IPL 2022: MI vs CSK Stats and Records Preview: Robin Uthappa, Ishan Kishan, Jadeja eye big records

Mumbai, April 19: Old foes Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will come against each other for another match on Thursday (April 21) in an IPL 2022 match and this time they are struggling to make an impact in the league.

MI under Rohit Sharma are 10th on the table with zero points from 6 games while the CSK under Ravindra Jadeja are 9th with 2 points from 6 matches.

A win is mandatory for both the teams and even while a win will not make great deal of change in their current fortunes in the league, it will give them some level of confidence to perform better in the coming matches.

The CSK are coming off a defeat against Gujarat Titans in their last match while the MI were outfoxed by the Lucknow Super Giants.

But there are players from Chennai and Mumbai who will be eager to land some personal milestones. What are they?

Check out the approaching milestones from the MI vs CSK match.