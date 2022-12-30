IPL 2022: RCB vs MI Stats And Record Preview, Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma Stats, Karthik Eyes Big Record

Mumbai, April 8: The Royal Challengers Bengalore will face a dilapidated Mumbai Indians on Saturday (April 9) in an IPL 2022 match, and would hope to garner two points to move further up in the points table.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand will be eager to stem the rot and register their first win of the IPL 2022, and get on to the points table.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said the MI need to focus more and show a lot more hunger.

“I think slight desperation is required from each one of us. That desperation is very, very, very important when we play, especially in this tournament. Because oppositions are different, they come up with different plans all the time.

“We just need to stay ahead of them. We just need to stay on top of them. And the only way we can do that is by having that slight hunger and that desperation on the field - with the bat, with the ball",” said Rohit in a dressing room speech.

It will be tough against the Faf du Plessis-led RCB. In that backdrop, we are looking at some stats of RCB vs MI match along with a few approaching milestones.