IPL 2023: Fans can change Camera Angles in IPL Matches from This Year

IPL 2023 is barely a couple of months away. The coveted tournament will be tentatively starting on March 31 as matches across the country are set to return for the first time since the COVID pandemic.

The IPL will have a different broadcasting home as Viacom 18 bagged the streaming rights of the tournament, while Star continued to get hold of the TV rights. Viacom18 broke the bank and got digital rights for the upcoming five years for a deal worth INR 23,757.5 crore.

With Viacom 18 taking over the digital control, the IPL matches can be live-streamed for free through the JioCinema app.

And according to reports, fans can change the camera angle during the match through the app and website.

This is a change that the Indian viewers had a taste of in the recent FIFA World Cup 2022. JioCinema was the streaming media and fans could change the camera angles during the matches. There was a Focus Mode in the game, which ensured focusing on a single player during the whole match.

Camera Angles in IPL:

With cricket, the experiments on the camera angle can be much more diverse. The broadcasters can potentially introduce SpiderCam views, Single Player Focus angle and many more.

Advertisement

The Viacom 18 CEO Anil Jayaraj recently said there will be multiple camera feeds across the stadiums with a 4K video quality. It will enable the consumers to choose and change the camera angles according to their liking.

IPL Commentator Panel:

Along with the dynamism of the camera angles, there will be a huge transformation in the commentary section of the Viacom 18 broadcast. 70 commentators across 12 languages are set to be hired for the IPL, which is history in the making in sports. There will be commentary on Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Odiya, Gujarati, Marathi, English and Bhojpuri (tentatively) in the matches.