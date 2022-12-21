IPL 2023 Auction: Anil Kumble feels Punjab Kings will go for overseas all-rounder and batter

Bengaluru, December 21: Former head coach Anil Kumble has said Punjab Kings will rope in one of the big overseas all-rounder during the IPL 2023 Auction, which is scheduled to be held in Kochi on Friday (December 23).

Punjab Kings released a total of nine players including their captain Mayank Agarwal and West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith before the auction, making them the team with second biggest purse.

While they have named Shikhar Dhawan as the skipper for the upcoming season, PBKS will look to add an overseas all-rounder to replace Smith at the auction.

And former coach Kumble, who was replaced by Trevor Bayliss earlier this year, believes his former side may look at the top three overseas all-rounder on offer at the auction - Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameron Green.

"Punjab Kings have let go of their overseas all-rounder in Odean Smith. So, they will certainly look for an overseas all-rounder. So, there is Cameron Green, Ben Stokes and Sam Curran," Kumble told JioCinema.

The former Indian spin wizard also felt Australian all-rounder Green's ability to hit the deck along with playing those big shots may well tempt the Kings.

"In my view they will go for Cameron Green because he gives you a bit of pace, he is tall, hits the deck hard and can also bat in the top three. So that's something I think Punjab will look to do. And they certainly need an overseas all-rounder," Kumble added.

Advertisement

After a disappointing campaign in IPL 2022, PBKS are set to enter a new era, having changed their captain and coach. They have Rs 32.2 Crore remaining in their purse for IPL 2023 auction with 9 slots to fill.

The former India coach also added that the Kings will aim for another overseas batter and a spin-bowling all-rounder in the mini auction.

"The other two slots for the overseas options they have, they have plenty of options, they have plenty of money to spend. So, I guess they will probably fill up with an overseas spinning all-rounder and a batter," said Kumble.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi are some of the overseas spining all-rounders that will go under the hammer on December 23.

Kumble had earlier suggested the Mumbai Indians can look at Raza as option that can offer them spin bowling option along with middle order batting option.

The only team with a bigger purse than PBKS will be Sunrisers Hyderabad, who head into the auction with a remaining budget of Rs 42.25 Crore. But SRH will need to fill a minimum of 6 and maximum of 13 slots at the auction.