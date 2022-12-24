IPL 2023 Auction: Anil Kumble happy with Mayank Agarwal move to Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai, December 24: Former India captain Anil Kumble has said he is happy that Mayank Agarwal went to a team like Sunrisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Agarwal, who was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction, became the most expensive Indian player in Friday's mini auction held in Kochi.

The former Punjab Kings captain was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.25 crore. Having played over a hundred games, his leadership experience can make him a strong contender to lead his new team.

JioCinema expert Kumble backed Agarwal's move to the new destination saying he is a team player and will grow as a cricketer.

"Mayank has been the captain for Punjab and he was let go. I am really happy that he went to a team like Sunrisers," Kumble said on Mastercard Match Centre Live on JioCinema.

Kumble feels the Karnataka opener will benefit from a new environment and playing along with a new team.

"I think a new environment will certainly help Mayank and he is wonderful to have around the team," Kumble explained.

The 52-year-old, who served as the head coach of Punjab Kings for three seasons, also joked about Muttiah Muralitharan's ability to help Agarwal as a batter, but feels West Indies great Brian Lara will be there to help.

Advertisement

"I don't know how much Murali will be able to help Mayank with his batting, but Brian Lara is there," joked Kumble.

Agarwal, who spent three seasons at PBKS, though was excited to work with the Sri Lankan legend and his new outfit.

"I was partially nervous and excited, but I am glad to be part of SRH and really looking forward to working with Muralitharan and Lara, players with lot of international experience and success," said Agarwal on JioCinema.

The 31-year-old has also had stints with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and now defunct Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL.

In 113 matches at the cash-rich league, Agarwal has scored 2327 runs at an average of 22.59 and a strike rate of 134.28. He has also scored one hundred and 12 fifties in the IPL so far.

Apart from Agarwal, Sunrisers also broke the bank for Harry Brook, splashing Rs 13.25 Crore for the England batter. Brook was the fifth biggest buy at the auction.

The Sunrisers, who had released their skipper Kane Williamson, also roped in Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Akeal Hosein and Heinrich Klaasen as well as some uncapped Indian players to fill up the remaining slots.