IPL 2023 Auction: Base price of players revealed; Sam Curran, Ben Stokes, Kane Williamson in Rs 2 crore band

Mumbai, Dec 2: As many as 991 players, 714 Indians and 277 overseas, have reportedly been included in the initial list of players who will go under the hammer in the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction scheduled on December 23 in Kochi.

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, the IPL has shared a long list of 991 players, which will be further pruned down based on the instructions from the ten franchises. Apparently, the franchises have until December 9 to decide on the players whom they wish to see at the auction table.

As per the list, a total of 21 players, all overseas, have fixed their base price at Rs 2 crore while no Indian player has kept his base price at Rs 2 crore.

Star England all-rounder Sam Curran - who was the player of the final and the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2022 - along with Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson, Jimmy Neesham, Adam Milne, South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, and West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder are amongst those who've marked their base price Rs 2 crore.

Ben Stokes - who played an important role in England's title triumph in the T20 WC - could be in huge demand in the auction and he might find interest from Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Curran - who has played for Chennai Super Kings in the past - might once again be chased by his previous franchise. But other teams will also be going after the left-arm seam-bowling all-rounder.

Williamson - who was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad owing to a forgettable IPL 2022 - could also be on the radar of teams who are looking for an international player of repute who can lead the side.

Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, and Sherfane Rutherford are amongst those whose base price is Rs 1.5 crore.

The Rs 1 crore band has the biggest pool of players and it comprises names such as Mayank Agarwal, Joe Root, Andrew Tye, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shai Hope, etc.

Senior India discard Ajinkya Rahane has set his base price at Rs 50 lakh. He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022 Auction at his base price of Rs 1 crore. Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat - who has been one of the highest paid players in the league - has set his base price at Rs 50 lakh.

Rs 2 crore base price: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Jamie Overton, Craig Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Kane Williamson, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Angelo Mathews, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder

Rs 1.5 crore base price: Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson, Adam Zampa, Shakib Al Hasan, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Sherfane Rutherford

Rs 1 crore base price: Mayank Agarwal, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Moises Henriques, Andrew Tye, Joe Root, Luke Wood, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kusal Perera, Roston Chase, Rakheem Cornwall, Shai Hope, Akeal Hossein, David Wiese.