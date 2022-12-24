IPL 2023 Auction: Country-wise breakdown and money spent at IPL Mini-Auction

Kochi, Dec 24: While England and Australia cricketers emerged as the top gainers in the IPL 2023 Players Auction on Friday (December 23) in Kochi. A total of 80 players, of which 29 were overseas players belonging to ten countries were sold at the auction.

England all-rounder Sam Curran (Rs 18.50 crore) was bought by Punjab Kings to emerge as the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions. Fellow all-rounder Cameron Green from Australia was the second-most-expensive player at the mini-auction for Rs 17.50 crore.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore) and West Indies' wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (Rs 16 crore) were the third and fourth most expensive players in the bidding process.

Overseas Players Sold in IPL 2023 Auction

Let us take a look at the country-wise breakdown of the players who were sold at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi.

Afghanistan (1 player)

Naveen Ul Haq

Australia (4 players)

Cameron Green Jhye Richardson Adam Zampa Daniel Sams

Bangladesh (2 players)

Shakib Al Hasan Litton Das

England (8 players)

Harry Brook Joe Root Sam Curran Ben Stokes Phil Salt Reece Topley Adil Rashid Will Jacks

Ireland (1 player)

Joshua Little

Namibia - Associate Nation (1 player)

David Wiese

New Zealand (2 players)

Kane Williamson Kyle Jamieson

South Africa (4 players)

Rilee Rossouw Heinrich Klaasen Duan Jansen Donovan Ferreira

West Indies (5 players)

Jason Holder Odean Smith Nicholas Pooran Akeal Hosein Romario Shepherd

Zimbabwe (1 player)

Sikandar Raza

