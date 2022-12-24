IPL 2023 Auction: Country-wise breakdown and money spent at IPL Mini-Auction
Kochi, Dec 24: While England and Australia cricketers emerged as the top gainers in the IPL 2023 Players Auction on Friday (December 23) in Kochi. A total of 80 players, of which 29 were overseas players belonging to ten countries were sold at the auction.
England all-rounder Sam Curran (Rs 18.50 crore) was bought by Punjab Kings to emerge as the most expensive player in the history of IPL auctions. Fellow all-rounder Cameron Green from Australia was the second-most-expensive player at the mini-auction for Rs 17.50 crore.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore) and West Indies' wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran (Rs 16 crore) were the third and fourth most expensive players in the bidding process.
Overseas Players Sold in IPL 2023 Auction
Let us take a look at the country-wise breakdown of the players who were sold at the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi.
Afghanistan (1 player)
- Naveen Ul Haq
Australia (4 players)
- Cameron Green
- Jhye Richardson
- Adam Zampa
- Daniel Sams
Bangladesh (2 players)
- Shakib Al Hasan
- Litton Das
England (8 players)
- Harry Brook
- Joe Root
- Sam Curran
- Ben Stokes
- Phil Salt
- Reece Topley
- Adil Rashid
- Will Jacks
Ireland (1 player)
- Joshua Little
Namibia - Associate Nation (1 player)
- David Wiese
New Zealand (2 players)
- Kane Williamson
- Kyle Jamieson
South Africa (4 players)
- Rilee Rossouw
- Heinrich Klaasen
- Duan Jansen
- Donovan Ferreira
West Indies (5 players)
- Jason Holder
- Odean Smith
- Nicholas Pooran
- Akeal Hosein
- Romario Shepherd
Zimbabwe (1 player)
- Sikandar Raza
Here's the country-wise break-up of the players bought at IPL 2023 Auction:
|Country
|Players
|Total Money Spent in INR
|India
|51
|41.45 Crores
|Australia
|4
|21.25 Crores
|Afghanistan
|1
|50.00 Lakhs
|Bangladesh
|2
|2 Crores
|England
8
|56.40 Crores
|Ireland
|1
|4.40 Crores
|New Zealand
|2
|3 Crores
|South Africa
|4
|10.55 Crores
|West Indies
|5
|23.75 Crores
|Zimbabwe
|1
|50.00 Lakhs
|Namibia
|1
|1.00 Crores