IPL 2023 Auction: Experts react to the expensive buys of the IPL auction

The IPL 2023 Auction has seen some monumental buys on Friday. Franchisees splashed the money to get their targets as they look to bolster the squad ahead of the IPL 2023.

Three of the most expensive buys in the history of IPL came on the day. Sam Curran has now become the most expensive player in IPL history after his INR 18.5 crore move to Punjab Kings.

He is followed by Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green (INR 17.5 Crore to Mumbai Indians) and England all-rounder Ben Stokes (INR 16.25 Crore to Chennai Super Kings).

Indian uncapped player Mukesh Kumar bagged a huge deal with Delhi Capitals, so did former KKR bowler Shivam Mavi.

There were some other notable massive buys as Harry Brook fetched INR 13.25 Crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Nicholas Pooran getting a humongous INR 16 Crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants.

Experts from the JioCinema broadcast reacted after the big buys. Take a look at who said what-