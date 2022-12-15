IPL 2023 Auction: Five Players Gujarat Titans Should Buy On December 23

Defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will look to add more firepower to their squad for the next season of Indian Premier League during the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction.

The Titans clinched the title in their very first edition of IPL under the leadership of a rejuvenated Hardik Pandya, who has continued to look at his best, having resumed bowling regularly.

Following a successful first season, GT have retained the core unit behind the title triumph. In fact, the Gujarat-based franchise released just six players and will only need to replace one of them realistically, but will pounce at chance if a player is available at a good price.

With a decent budget remaining, GT will look to add more firepower to the pace bowling department at the IPL 2023 auction, which is set to be held in Kochi on December 23.

Gujarat Titans Retained Players List

Shubman Gill, David Miller (South Africa), Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade (Australia), Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan), Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan

Gujarat Titans Released Players

GT released New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson, who was traded alongside Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz to Kolkata Knight Riders. They also released West Indies all-rounder Dominic Drakers and England opener Jason Roy, who did not feature last season and was replaced by Gurbaz. The Gujarat-based franchise also let go of India pacer Varun Aaron and batter Gurkeerat Singh.

Gujarat Titans released players list: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Dominic Drakes (West Indies), Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy (England), Varun Aaron.

GT Remaining Purse for IPL 2023 Auction: Rs 19.25 Crores

GT Remaining Slots: 7 players max, including 3 overseas players max

Now, we take a look at the players who Gujarat Titans should buy at the IPL 2023 auction: