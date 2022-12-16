IPL 2023 Auction: Five Players Lucknow Super Giants Should Target On December 23

1. Harry Brook (Base Price: Rs 1.50 Crore)

The England batter, who has showcased his ability in T20 league across the globe like BBL and PSL, has finally become a mainstay in the national team.

The 23-year-old's ability to score at a brisk pace batting at number three or four will be something that Lucknow Super Giants will require following the release of Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey.

However, his availability for the whole tournament like the other English players is still under the cloud with the packed schedule next year.

Ideal Price: Rs 1.50-4 Crore

2. Mayank Agarwal (Base Price: Rs 1 Crore)

The Indian opener can be reunited with his friend and former teammate KL Rahul, but if he lands up in Lucknow, he won't be a guaranteed starter as Quinton de Kock is already there to partner the LSG skipper.

Mayank too will be played at number three if picked in the 11. Plus, it will also depend on when he gets called up in the auction with Brook also in Set 1.

Ideal Price: Rs 1-4 Crore

Advertisement

3. Cameron Green (Base Price: Rs 2 Crore)

The Australian all-rounder will be on many franchises radar and LSG are one of them that could afford him. However, with the packed schedule in 2023, the youngster may not be available for the entire tournament like most of the Australian and England players.

But, the 23-year-old, who can hit a long ball and bowl a full quota of overs is something most teams will not like to pass on, making him a smart buy for any side including LSG, who could use him as a number three batter and also to bowl in the middle overs.

Ideal Price: Rs 2 Lakhs to Rs 7 Crore

4. Dasun Shanaka (Base Price: Rs 50 Lakhs)

The Sri Lankan all-rounder has often missed out on landing an IPL contract despite being a consistent performer in the international stage.

He brings leadership quality and all-round ability to any side. But, a recent dip in form, may put doubt in the franchises mind.

However, a utility player like Shanaka, who can finish games with the bat is an ability many will not overlook. The next edition is maybe the edition, he finally gets to play in IPL. He can also be bought at a lower price compared to the other options.

Ideal Price: Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 1.50 Crores

5. Dawid Malan (Base Price: Rs 1.50 Crores)

The English batter, who spent most of the last two years at the top of the batsmen ranking in the shortest format, has not found much success in IPL. He, however, will be the perfect number three for Lucknow Super Giants if they miss out on his compatriot Brook.

Ideal Price: Rs 1.50 Crores