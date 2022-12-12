IPL 2023 Auction: Five players Mumbai Indians should look to buy in auction

1. Cameron Green

The Australia all-rounder could be a valuable addition to the squad for he can contribute both with the bat, as well as with the ball. The right-handed batter and right-arm pacer could be a successor to Kieron Pollard - who will now be performing the batting coach's duty for the franchise. Pollard played a vital role in MI's all five successful IPL campaigns and Mumbai will need a hard-hitting batter like Pollard.

Although they have someone like Tim David, who could be a potential successor for Pollard, but Green will add more depth to Mumbai's batting lineup. He can also be a long-term prospect for the side and serve the franchise for at least 4-5 seasons, should he proves his mettle in his debut season.

Green has a decent strike rate of 137 in 21 T20s but in 8 T20Is his strike rate is a whopping 173.75 with the bat as he set the stage on fire during the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Ideal Price: Rs 6-8 crore

2. Tabraiz Shamsi

The five-time champions can go for a senior South Africa spinner. The left-arm tweaker can help them succeed on the slow Wankhede pitch where Mumbai Indians will play all their home games.

The Wankhede pitch always has something to offer to the spinners and a player of Shamsi's calibre can just exploit the conditions well. The short ground dimensions in Wankhede often test the mental strength of slow-ball bowlers in T20s under dew conditions.

Shamsi is a big-hearted bowler and never shies away from tossing the ball up and forces the batter to go for a big heave and eventually picks up wickets.

Ideal Price: Rs 2-3 Crore

Advertisement

3. Tushar Deshpande

The right-arm pacer from Mumbai was the third-leading wicket-taker in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 2022. Deshpande has played for Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in the past seasons and has always looked to improve his game.

Mumbai Indians can go after this local boy and include him in the squad for he understands the Wankhede Stadium pitch well. Deshpande would be available at a reasonable price for Mumbai Indians.

Ideal Price: Rs 2-3 Crore

4. Wayne Parnell

The left-arm pacer from South Africa could offer support to Mumbai Indians' pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Jofra Archer and Jason Behrendorff.

As there is still no clarity on Archer's fitness and availability, Parnell could be a good addition to the side. He generates a decent pace and also bowls tight lines which are hard to play.

The vastly experienced Parnell - who has played 245 T20s and picked up 247 wickets - can be a good batter lower down the order as well.

Ideal Price: Rs 2 crore

5. Sam Curran

The 22-year-old England all-rounder was the player of the final as well as the player of the tournament in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The left-arm pacer didn't participate in last year's IPL auction due to injury but he's fit to go in the next edition of the lucrative league.

Sam Curran's stature in world cricket has grown rapidly and the youngster from England will be one of the most sought-after players in the upcoming IPL 2023 Auction. Curran would be on the radar of several teams, including Mumbai Indians, for he is a truly three-dimensional player.

His performance for Chennai Super Kings in the previous editions has been remarkable and Mumbai might face stiff competition from their old rivals to get him.

Ideal Price: Rs 6-8 crore