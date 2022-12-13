IPL 2023 Auction: Five players Punjab Kings should aim for at the auction

1. Rilee Rossouw (Base Price: Rs 2 Crore)

The South African has had a great year in the international stage and unlike other times when he has failed to impress the IPL franchise, there could be huge interest in his services for some teams, including Punjab Kings, who need a number three batter although a few in the current set up can play the role.

PBKS already have Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone who could bat at number three, but the duo would be ideal choices to finish off games rather than build from early set backs. Rossouw can also play as an opener.

Ideal Price: Rs 2-6.5 Crore

2. Daryl Mitchell (Base Price: Rs 1 Crore)

The New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell like Rossouw can be used as an opener or anywhere in the top order, but he also brings the seam bowling option along with him and that could be an even more ideal choice if PBKS fail to land the South African southpaw.

With a packed schedule next year including the ODI World Cup and Ashes, Bairstow's availability may be a concern for PBKS. So, bringing in Mitchell or Rossouw should address those concerns.

Ideal Price: Rs 1-2 Crore

3. Mayank Markande (Base Price: Rs 50 Lakhs)

The Indian leg spinner, who represents Punjab in domestic circuit, can be given a homecoming by the PBKS. Markande earned his only India cap in 2019 a year after making his IPL debut in 2018. He had an excellent debut with Mumbai Indians, taking three wickets against Chennai Super Kings in 2018, but his performance and involvement slowly faded in the next edition.

After a decent outing in the domestic scene and with demand for wrist-spinners high in T20s, Markande may get takers in the auction. And PBKS will look to add him as a back up to Rahul Chahar.

Ideal Price: Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 1.50 Crore

4. Sam Curran (Base Price: Rs 2 Crore)

The England all-rounder, who had a one year stint at Punjab Kings before moving to Chennai Super Kings, may be set for a full circle, but the Punjab-based side could face a lot of competition to land the utility cricketer.

Depending on his availability with a packed schedule next year, the left-arm seam bowling all-rounder, who was named the player of the T20 World Cup 2022 final and also the Player of the Tournament, will be one of the most sort after at the IPL auction.

Curran can bowl in tandem with Rabada and Arshdeep Singh in the death as well as inside powerplay, sorting the pace bowling options for the Punjab Kings.

Ideal Price: Rs 8-10 Crores

5. Shivam Mavi (Base Price: Rs 40 Lakh)

The uncapped Indian all-rounder will also be on many teams wish-list despite being released by Kolkata Knight Riders. The 24-year-old can bowl in the powerplay as well as the death, which is the most important requirement for a bowler in T20 cricket. Plus, he can also hit a long ball with the bat. PBKS could face competition for the youngster at the auction.

Ideal Price: Rs 40 Lakhs to Rs 3 Crore