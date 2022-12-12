IPL 2023 Auction: Five players Royal Challengers Bangalore must try to buy in auction
All ten teams including Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to freshen up their squads at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction.
The Bangalore-based franchise, who have never lifted the coveted title, finished fourth in IPL 2022 but exited the tournament in the Qualifier 2 following a defeat to eventual runners up Rajasthan Royals.
And following a somewhat successful season despite not going all the way, RCB released only five players, who were used very occasionally or never featured in a single match, leaving them with very little work to do at the auction.
However, they will still pounce on opportunity if the right player is available within their budget, which is the second lowest heading into the mini auction, which is set to take place in Kochi on December 23.
RCB Squad Before Auction: Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey (England), Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood (Australia), Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.
RCB Released Players: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford.
RCB Remaining Purse for IPL 2023 Auction: Rs 8.75 Crores
RCB Remaining Slots: 7 players max, including 2 overseas players max
With limited budget and very little slots left to fill, RCB will look for players who will be an immediate addition as well as back up options to their current players.
Now, we take a look at the players who Royal Challengers Bangalore will target at the IPL 2023 auction:
The England all-rounder did not participate in the last edition due to injury, but has performed whenever called up during his stints at Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. He has also had a fantastic run since his return from injury. He was named the player of the T20 World Cup 2022 final and also the Player of the Tournament, making him the player, who will be most sort after at the IPL auction.
In addition to his bowling, Curran's ability to finish games when required is something RCB will definitely need, but the England southpaw is expected to go way more than his base price, which may turn out to be a challenge for the Bangalore-based franchise, whose budget is on the lower side compared to the other teams. However, RCB can go for him if he is the only player they will be after at the auction.
Ideal Price: Rs 6-7 Crores
The Zimbabwe all-rounder will be another player who will be most sought after at the IPL auction following his fantastic year with the national side. His ability to roll his arm over when required, also being able to bowl the whole quota, along with his fearless batting, make him a big option for teams.
RCB may go for Raza if the chance arises and he is within their budget. With the cloud over Glenn Maxwell's fitness, RCB could definitely benefit by adding Raza to the squad. The 36-year-old can also be used alongside Maxwell if required and if RCB can manage to find the right balance with their main bowling options.
Ideal Price: Rs 1-3 Crore
The left-arm pacer has travelled all around the IPL with different franchises including a stint at RCB earlier in his career. And following his consistent showing in the domestic circuit, Unadkat has got back in the reckoning for the national team.
Despite him being released by Mumbai Indians, Unadkat will be on the wish-list of many other teams heading into the auction. For RCB, he will add the left-arm pace option along with David Willey. But with foreign players limited to max four per team, RCB can use Unadkat as the seamer in case they can't land Sam Curran.
Ideal Price: Rs 1-2.5 Crore
The Indian opener, who captained Punjab Kings last season, was released after a poor campaign by the Punjab-based franchise. The opening batter had to bat down the order due to dip in form and thanks to with the numbers of openers at the disposal of PBKS.
However, the Karnataka batter can still play a vital role for many other franchises, including his hometown franchise RCB, where he made his IPL debut in 2011. It will be a homecoming and full-circle for Agarwal, who spent two seasons in RCB.
Although he has been out of reckoning in the India set up recently, Agarwal has had a decent outing in the domestic circuit with Karnataka, who he is set to lead in the Ranji Trophy. RCB, however, will only go for Agarwal if available at a reasonable price with right hand batting options also aplenty in their squad. Agarwal can also be the option for the future to fill Du Plessis void as opener and captain.
Ideal Price: Rs 1-3 Crore
The Karnataka leg-spinning all-rounder was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the auction, but could be handed a homecoming by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB will look to add the second leg spin option in case Wanindu Hasaranga, the first choice is out of form or has an injury. Along with the leg spin option, Gopal also can add runs with the bat when required.
Ideal Price: Rs 50 Lakhs to Rs 1 Crore