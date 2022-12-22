IPL 2023 Auction: Five Uncapped Bowlers Who Can Draw Big Money in the Auction

IPL 2023 auction is set to take place on December 23 in Kochi. It will be mostly a mini-auction as teams already have the majority of their squad covered.

There will be a total of 405 players up for the auction and ample opportunities for franchisees to complete their full crop of players.

Like other years, many uncapped Indian players will be going down the hammer and here are the five bowlers from the domestic fold, who may fetch some decent amount of money cometh the end of the auction.

The ever-increasing prowess of India in the bowling department makes this auction an interesting one, as we will hope to see money being splashed at some young unearthed talents.

Let's have a look now at the five names-

1. Shivam Mavi

Domestic Team: Uttar Pradesh

Age: 24

Role: Fast Bowler

Base Price: 40 Lakh

Despite splashing INR 7.25 crore before the IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders decided to let go of Shivam Mavi in this window. The young pacer has been a top-notch performer in the domestic circuit, but failed to replicate that consistently in the IPL. But Mavi's raw pace and ability to pick up wickets will attract many suitors to invest in him. His form in this domestic season is quite fantastic as he finished with 14 wickets in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and we can expect franchises in paddle wars to get him on board.

2. Mukesh Kumar

Domestic Team: Bengal

Age: 29

Role: Fast Bowler

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Mukesh Kumar has been a consistent performer in the domestic circuit. The Bengal bowler did well in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy and was subsequently outstanding for India A in the Bangladesh tour. He was also included in the ODI squad for India in the South Africa series in October, but didn't get a game. The Bengal pacer can expect to get a decent price tag at the end of the auction.

3. Vidhwath Kaverappa

Domestic Team: Karnataka

Age: 23

Role: Fast Bowler

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Vidhwath Kaverappa had an outstanding Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Karnataka, picking up 18 wickets in the tournament. He then continued his merry way in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as well by picking up 17 scalps. The 23-year-old is an exciting prospect and may get the opportunity to showcase his talent in the IPL as there will be a couple of potential suitors for him, including his home state franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

4. Murugan Ashwin

Domestic Team: Tamil Nadu

Age: 32

Role: Leg Spinner

Base Price: 20 Lakh

Murugan Ashwin has experience playing in the IPL. He has been part of the RCB, MI and PBKS squads before and has done moderately well for the teams. The crafty leg-spinner has picked up 35 wickets in the IPL and can be a decent addition to any team. The element of mystery in his bowling is an added incentive for franchisees to raise the paddle and get him in the auction.