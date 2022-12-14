IPL 2023 Auction: Four players Delhi Capitals must try to buy in the auction

1. Ben Stokes (Base Price: 2 crore)

Ben Stokes has to be one of the targets for Delhi Capitals. The prized all-rounder can be an asset for the Capitals with his batting and bowling. Also, his leadership ability is an added impetus to have him in the squad. The England captain is a swashbuckling match-winner, and can transform the Capitals unit big time with his arrival. With just two overseas slots left for DC, Stokes will clearly be one of the prime targets.

Although there will be competition for his signing, you can expect Delhi to be in the mix of that.

Ideal Price: 8 to 10 crore

2. Sam Curran (Base Price: 2 crore)

Sam Curran's revival in form has been a massive boost for England. He was instrumental in England's recent T20 World Cup triumph, picking up 13 wickets which earned him the Man of the Tournament award. He has been decent with Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings in the IPL in his previous adventures, but didn't play the last edition. The 24-year-old can be the perfect blend for Capitals with the likes of Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, especially with his death bowling prowess in recent times. The Englishman, who can also hit a heavy blow with the bat, can be an excellent weapon for Rishabh Pant and company at the lower-middle order. His ability to execute top-notch bowling and score quickfire runs means Curran will surely be one of the highest earners in the auction.

Ideal Price: 5 to 8 crore

3. Nicholas Pooran (Base Price: 2 crore)

Delhi Capitals do have a formidable top order. But the arrival of Nicholas Pooran will bolster their middle order significantly. The West Indies captain can be a perfect foil for the Capitals setup, whose destructive batting coupled with wicket-keeping ability will give them not only just a top batter, but a backup for captain Rishabh Pant in the behind-the-stumps duties. Pooran's IPL record has been underwhelming thus far and he was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad this year. But the southpaw is a match-winner on his day and Capitals do need one top-notch player in their middle order. Pooran can surely provide that.

Ideal Price: 4 to 6 crore

4. Manish Pandey (Base Price: 1 crore)

Manish Pandey had a dismal season last term. He also has to seek pastures new in the upcoming IPL and Delhi can snap the Karnataka batsman at a cheaper price, given his stock is down prior to the auction. Pandey, with all his IPL experience, can be a good addition to their batting artillery. The former Lucknow Super Giants player can be an important cog in the inexperienced middle order of Delhi. Besides that, he is electric in the field, which has been an achilles heel for the Capitals in the recent past. The 33-year-old has 3648 in IPL with an average of around 30. Delhi won't mind having someone like him.

Ideal Price: 1.5 to 2.2 crore