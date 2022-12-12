IPL 2023 Auction: Four players Kolkata Knight Riders must try to buy in auction
Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to come back from their last season blues as they gear up for the IPL 2023 Auction, which is set to take place in Kochi on December 23.
KKR let go of numerous players prior to the auction as they look to build under new skipper Shreyas Iyer. They finished as runners-up in 2021, but failed to qualify for the play-offs in 2022.
Kolkata Knight Riders Released Players:
KKR released a whopping 15 players in the window period. Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch were among the names that the Kolkata-based franchise decided to move on.
Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Hales, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson, Shivam Mavi
Kolkata Knight Riders Purse for IPL 2023 Auction: INR 7.05 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders players slot: 11 slots available with 3 overseas player slots
KKR also traded in three players during the IPL transfer window. They acquired Lockie Ferguson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz from Gujarat Titans. They also traded in Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals with Aman Khan going in the other direction.
Four Players Kolkata Knight Riders Must Try to Buy in the IPL 2023 Auction:
With the lowest budget among the teams, Kolkata Knight Riders will have to conduct business with limited options. Martin Guptill is one of the players they can target as the Kiwi player is expected to come cheap. Guptill is a terrific batsman who can destroy any bowling unit on a given day. He has historically been underwhelming in the IPL but KKR can provide the opener with a platform to unleash. With Aaron Finch, Ajinkya Rahane shown the door, Guptill can fill one opening slot for the Knights.
Ideal Price: 1.2 to 1.5 crore
Harry Brook has made a name for himself in recent months. The English batsman is an aggressive player who will be perfect for KKR in the middle order. Given his ability to find the boundaries, the 23-year-old can be a decent addition to the Knight squad who can complement Shreyas Iyer and others in the middle overs.
Ideal Price: Within 2 crore
Jaydev Unadkat was released by Rajasthan Royals, but the left-arm pacer has continued his prolific record in domestic cricket this year as well. He was outstanding for Saurashtra as they won the Vijay Hazare Trophy, which in turn has earned Unadkat a call-up to the India test squad against Bangladesh. KKR will be benefitted from Unadkat's experience and bowling prowess at the death. The Knights also don't have a left arm pacer in their ranks, and Unadkat can be the perfect weapon for them given he comes in the right price.
Ideal Price: 80 lakhs to 1.2 crore
Manish Pandey has done it all for Kolkata Knight Riders. The batter was instrumental in KKR's 2014 title-winning year and played a pivotal knock in the final.
The years have turned and Manish Pandey has found himself looking at the auction for a new home. A homecoming at KKR will be perfect though. Pandey, 33, will still be hoping to wear India colours in future and a decent season with KKR can take him closer towards that. KKR will also need a dependable middle-order player and the former Sunrisers Hyderabad player can take up that role. His talent was never a doubt, but lack of consistency has been the hindrance for Pandey to reach loftier heights. And if he can rectify that, the Karnataka skipper can become an asset for KKR, like the earlier years.
Idea Price: 1.2 to 1.5 crore