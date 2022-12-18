IPL 2023 Auction: Four players Rajasthan Royals should look to buy in auction

New Delhi, Dec 18: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the most lucrative premier domestic T20 tournaments in the world. Top T20 players from across the globe, eagerly wait to participate in the tournament and showcase their talent.

Rajasthan Royals - who were the runners-up in the previous IPL season - have released nine players from their existing squad. However, the champions of the inaugural season have kept the core unit of their team the same.

The Sanju Samson-led side has retained gun players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, etc.

The RR team management has, however, released several overseas players into the pool ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, and Rassie van der Dussen have been released by the Jaipur-based franchise.

Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Plans

During the IPL 2023 Auction, the Royals would be looking to buy some good overseas players in order to strengthen their squad.

Players Retained by Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

Players released by RR

Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

RR Remaining Purse for IPL 2023 Auction: Rs 13.2 crore

RCB Remaining Slots: 9 players max, including 4 overseas players

Why Rajasthan Royals won't be able to go after Ben Stokes & Sam Curran in the Auction?

As Rajasthan Royals do not have the luxury of a big purse, they'll have to make some smart buys during the IPL Auction 2023 and get the services of players who can offer them long-term solutions.

They would definitely look to go after star England all-rounder Ben Stokes - who played for him in the past - in the auction. But due to the small purse, they won't be able to splurge more than Rs 6-7 crore on the New Zealand-born cricketer.

Stokes - who guided England to two successive Cricket World Cup wins with his patient knocks in the final - will be on the radar of teams with a higher purse at the auction table. Therefore, instead of breaking the bank on Stokes, Royals will be looking to go for other alternatives. The same would be the case with Sam Curran - who was the player of the match in the T20 WC final and also the player of the tournament.

Here are the four players Rajasthan Royals should target at the IPL 2023 Auction: