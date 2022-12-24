IPL 2023 Auction: Full List of Uncapped Indian Players That Landed Contracts at Auction


Indian uncapped players that landed contracts at IPL 2023 Auction

The IPL 2023 Auction witnessed some records being smashed and some unknown players land Indian Premier League contracts for the next season of Indian Premier League after getting picked up by one of the 10 franchises.

406 players had registered their names for the IPL Auction 2023, which took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Koch on Friday (December 23). A total of 171 players went under the hammer with 80 players finding a home in IPL.

Among the 80 that were sold, 35 were capped, 44 were uncapped and 1 was an Associate Nation player, including 29 overseas. And among the 44 uncapped players that were sold in the auction, 42 were from India.

The IPL Auction opened with bidding war for star all-rounders, which ended up breaking the record for most expensive player in IPL after England's Sam Curran was roped in by Punjab Kings for a whopping Rs 18.50 Crore.

IPL 2023 Auction in a Nutshell: Biggest buys, Surprise Bids, Money Spent, Squads Update

Curran was not the only player that landed a big pay cheque as his compatriot Ben Stokes to fetched Rs 16.25 Crore from Chennai Super Kings and Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.50 Crore.

Mayank Agarwal and Harry Brook too earned big sums as Sunrisers Hyderabad landed the two international batters, while Shivam Mavi was the most expensive uncapped buy followed by Mukesh Kumar.

Now, let's take a look at the uncapped players that were sold at the auction apart from the two overseas uncapped stars Donovan Ferreira and Duane Jansen.

List of Uncapped Indian Players Sold in IPL Auction 2023

PlayerState/AssociationRoleBase PriceTeamWinning Bid
Shivam MaviUttar PradeshBowlerRs 40 LakhsGTRs 6 Crore
Mukesh KumarBengalBowlerRs 20 LakhsDCRs 5.5 Crore
Vivrant SharmaJammu KashmirAll RounderRs 20 LakhsSRHRs 2.60 Crore
Mayank DagarHimachal PradeshAll RounderRs 20 LakhsSRHRs 1.80 Crore
KS BharatAndhraWicketkeeperRs 20 LakhsGTRs 1.20 Crore
N JagadeesanTamil NaduWicketkeeperRs 20 LakhsKKRRs 90 Lakhs
Rajan KumarUttarakhandBowlerRs 20 LakhsRCBRs 70 Lakhs
Nishant SindhuHaryanaAll RounderRs 20 LakhsCSKRs 60 Lakhs
Varun AroraHimachal PradeshBowlerRs 20 LakhsKKRRs 60 Lakhs
Avinash SinghJammu KashmirBowlerRs 20 LakhsRCBRs 60 Lakhs
Yash ThakurVidarbhaBowlerRs 20 LakhsLSGRs 45 Lakhs
Harpreet BhatiaChhattisgarhBatterRs 20 LakhsPBKSRs 40 Lakhs
Asif KMKeralaBowlerRs 30 LakhsRRRs 30 Lakhs
Upendra Singh YadavRailwaysWicketkeeperRs 20 LakhsSRHRs 25 Lakhs
Shaik RasheedAndhraBatterRs 20 LakhsCSKRs 20 Lakhs
Anmolpreet SinghPunjabBatterRs 20 LakhsSRHRs 20 Lakhs
Sanvir SinghPunjabAll RounderRs 20 LakhsSRHRs 20 Lakhs
Samarth VyasSaurashtraAll RounderRs 20 LakhsSRHRs 20 Lakhs
Murugan AshwinTamil NaduBowlerRs 20 LakhsRRRs 20 Lakhs
Himanshu SharmaRajasthanBowlerRs 20 LakhsRCBRs 20 Lakhs
Manoj BhandageKarnatakaAll RounderRs 20 LakhsRCBRs 20 Lakhs
Prerak MankadSaurashtraAll RounderRs 20 LakhsLSGRs 20 Lakhs
Urvil PatelGujaratWicketkeeperRs 20 LakhsGTRs 20 Lakhs
Vishnu VinodKeralaWicketkeeperRs 20 LakhsMIRs 20 Lakhs
Vidwath KaverappaKarnatakaBowlerRs 20 LakhsPBKSRs 20 Lakhs
Suyash SharmaDelhiBowlerRs 20 LakhsKKRRs 20 Lakhs
Shams MulaniMumbaiAll RounderRs 20 LakhsMIRs 20 Lakhs
Swapnil SinghUttarakhandAll RounderRs 20 LakhsLSGRs 20 Lakhs
Nitish Kumar ReddyAndhraWicketkeeperRs 20 LakhsSRHRs 20 Lakhs
Kunal RathoreRajasthanWicketkeeperRs 20 LakhsRRRs 20 Lakhs
Sonu YadavTamil NaduAll RounderRs 20 LakhsRCBRs 20 Lakhs
Kulwant KhejroliyaDelhiBowlerRs 20 LakhsKKRRs 20 Lakhs
Ajay MandalChhattisgarhAll RounderRs 20 LakhsCSKRs 20 Lakhs
Mohith RatheeServicesAll RounderRs 20 LakhsPBKSRs 20 Lakhs
Nehal WadheraPunjabAll RounderRs 20 LakhsMIRs 20 Lakhs
Bhagath VarmaHyderabadAll RounderRs 20 LakhsCSKRs 20 Lakhs
Shivam SinghPunjabAll RounderRs 20 LakhsPBKSRs 20 Lakhs
Akash VashishtHimachal PradeshAll RounderRs 20 LakhsRRRs 20 Lakhs
Yudhvir CharakJammu KashmirAll RounderRs 20 LakhsLSGRs 20 Lakhs
Raghav GoyalMumbaiAll RounderRs 20 LakhsMIRs 20 Lakhs
Abdul PAKeralaAll RounderRs 20 LakhsRRRs 20 Lakhs

Published On December 24, 2022

Read more...