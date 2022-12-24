IPL 2023 Auction in a Nutshell: Biggest buys, Surprise Bids, Money Spent, Squads Update

Kochi, Dec 24: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Players Auction shattered several records and sprang up various surprises as a total of 80 players were picked up by the ten franchises on Friday (December 23) in the most lucrative T20 leagues.

With a total of 405 players going under the hammer, and a maximum of 87 slots up for grabs, the IPL Auction 2023 was supposed to be a mini-auction but it ended up setting up new benchmarks as a total of Rs 167 crore were spent by all ten teams.

Costliest buys in IPL 2023 Auction

A host of England cricketers were the subject of interest in the auction, but it was their T20 World Cup hero, Sam Curran, who attracted a record-breaking bid of Rs 18.50 crore. The young England all-rounder's name witnessed an intense bidding war between his previous franchises i.e. Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings. But it was the former who snapped him after splurging a whopping amount.

Curran, thus, became the most expensive player in the IPL Auction history. He surpassed the previous record set by South African all-rounder Chris Morris - who became the most expensive player in IPL history in the 2021 auction. Morris was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore.

Cameron Green second most expensive player in history of IPL Auction

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green became the second-highest earner in the IPL history after fetching a bid of Rs 17.5 crore from Mumbai Indians. Green was on the radar of the IPL talent scouts, as well as the franchises, following his performance in T20Is in India and later in T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed batter and right-arm pacer from Western Australia was tipped to be one of the top buys going into the auction.

Ben Stokes becomes the third-most-expensive player in auction ever

Having missed out on Sam Curran and Harry Brook, Chennai Super Kings came all guns blazing when England all-rounder's name came up for auction. Stokes - who has in the past played with MS Dhoni in the IPL when the two were part of Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct) - looked on the franchise's priority list as CSK splurged a whopping Rs 16.25 crore on him. Stokes thus became the third-most-expensive player in the history of the IPL auction and equalled Chris Morris. In Stokes, CSK seems to have found a future captaincy option when Dhoni bids adieu to the game.

Nicholas Pooran becomes fourth player to breach Rs 16-crore mark

Lucknow Super Giants surprised all when they placed a humongous bid of Rs 16 crore to bring former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran into their fold. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, thus, became the fourth player to break the 16-crore barrier. It was the first instance when four players attracted a bid in excess of Rs 16 crore in one auction.

Harry Brook set the tone

Young England all-rounder Harry Brook was the first player in the 2023 IPL auction to surpass the Rs 10 crore mark. Brook - who was only the second player to appear in the auction - attracted a bid of Rs 13.25 crore from Sunrisers Hyderabad after an intense bidding war between SRH and Royals.

Most Expensive Indian buys

Mayank Agarwal - who was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL auction - emerged as the most expensive Indian player after SRH bought him for Rs 8.25 crore. The right-handed batter, who was appointed PBKS skipper, had an ordinary show in the IPL 2022 season. However, his experience and past performances propelled the franchises to go after him.

Most Expensive Uncapped player of IPL 2023 Auction

Shivam Mavi became the most expensive uncapped Indian player in the IPL 2023 auction. Gujarat Titans shelled out a whopping Rs 6 crore bid to buy the services of the young Uttar Pradesh pacer whose base price was Rs 20 lakhs.

Latest millionaire in IPL

Uncapped India cricketer Vivrant Sharma was the latest IPL millionaire after the Jammu and Kashmir cricketer earned a Rs 2.6 crore pay cheque to don the SRH jersey in the 2023 edition.

Surprise Bids from IPL 2023 Auction

# Kane Williamson was sold to Gujarat Titans at his base price of Rs 2 crore

# Kyle Jamieson - who was bought for Rs 15 crore in IPL 2021 by RCB - was purchased by CSK for Rs 1 crore

# Ajinkya Rahane was bought by CSK for Rs 50 lakh.

# Ishant Sharma - who went unsold in the previous two seasons - will once again play for his previous franchise i.e. Delhi Capitals after getting purchased for Rs 50 lakh.

# Joe Root - who was unable to find any takers in the previous editions - will now make his debut in the IPL after Rajasthan Royals fetched his services for Rs 1 crore.

# Joshua Little (GT) and David Weise (KKR) were the only 2 players from Associate Nations who were sold

Money Spent by franchises & Players Bought in IPL mini-auction

MI: Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 20.3 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 0.25 Crore

RCB: Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 7 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 1.75 Crore

KKR: Players Bought: 8; Money Spent: Rs. 2.9 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.15 Crore

GT: Players Bought: 7; Money Spent: Rs. 14.8 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 4.45 Crore

LSG: Players Bought: 10; Money Spent: Rs. 19.1 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs. 4.25 Crore

RR: Players Bought: 9; Money Spent: Rs. 6.45 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 6.75 Crore

SRH: Players Bought: 13; Money Spent: Rs. 34.5 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 7.75 Crore

DC: Players Bought: 5; Money Spent: Rs. 10.4 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 9.05 Crore

PBKS: Players Bought: 6; Money Spent: Rs. 18 Crore; Purse Remaining: Rs 12.2 Crore

Players brought by PBKS in the auction

Sam Curran Rs18,50,00,000

Sikandar Raza Rs 50,00,000

Harpreet Bhatia Rs 40,00,000

Shivam Singh Rs 20,00,000

Vidwath Kaverappa Rs 20,00,000

Mohit Rathee Rs 20,00,000

Players brought by MI in the auction:

Cameron Green Rs 17,50,00,000

Jhye Richardson Rs 1,50,00,000

Piyush Chawla Rs 50,00,000

Nehal Wadhera Rs 20,00,000

Raghav Goyal Rs 20,00,000

Vishnu Vinod Rs 20,00,000

Duan Jansen Rs 20,00,000

Shams Mulani Rs 20,00,000

Players brought by RR in the auction:

Jason Holder Rs 5,75,00,000

Adam Zampa Rs 1,50,00,000

Joe Root Rs 1,00,00,000

Donovan Ferreira Rs 50,00,000

K.M. Asif Rs 30,00,000

Abdul P A Rs 20,00,000

Akash Vashisht Rs 20,00,000

Kunal Rathore Rs 20,00,000

Murugan Ashwin Rs 20,00,000

Players brought by RCB in the auction:

Will Jacks Rs 3,20,00,000

Reece Topley Rs 1,90,00,000

Rajan Kumar Rs 70,00,000

Avinash Singh Rs 60,00,000

Sonu Yadav Rs 20,00,000

Himanshu Sharma Rs 20,00,000

Manoj Bhandage Rs 20,00,000

Players brought by SRH in the auction:

Harry Brook Rs 13,25,00,000

Mayank Agarwal Rs 8,25,00,000

Heinrich Klaasen Rs 5,25,00,000

Vivrant Sharma Rs 2,60,00,000

Adil Rashid Rs 2,00,00,000

Mayank Dagar Rs 1,80,00,000

Akeal Hosein Rs 1,00,00,000

Mayank Markande Rs 50,00,000

Upendra Singh Yadav Rs 25,00,000

Sanvir Singh Rs 20,00,000

Anmolpreet Singh Rs 20,00,000

Samarth Vyas Rs 20,00,000

Nitish Kumar Reddy Rs 20,00,000

Players brought by LSG in the auction:

Nicholas Pooran Rs 16,00,00,000

Daniel Sams Rs 75,00,000

Amit Mishra Rs 50,00,000

Romario Shepherd Rs 50,00,000

Naveen Ul Haq Rs 50,00,000

Jaydev Unadkat Rs 50,00,000

Yash Thakur Rs 45,00,000

Swapnil Singh Rs 20,00,000

Yudhvir Charak Rs 20,00,000

Prerak Mankad Rs 20,00,000

Players brought by KKR in the auction:

Shakib Al Hasan Rs 1,50,00,000

David Wiese Rs 1,00,00,000

N. Jagadeesan Rs 90,00,000

Vaibhav Arora Rs 60,00,000

Mandeep Singh Rs 50,00,000

Litton Das Rs 50,00,000

Kulwant Khejroliya Rs 20,00,000

Suyash Sharma Rs 20,00,000

Players brought by GT in the auction: