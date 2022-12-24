Josh Little, who was net bowler for CSK in IPL 2022, becomes first Irish player to land an IPL contract

Dublin, Dec 24: Joshua Little became the first cricketer from Ireland to land an IPL deal and termed it an incredible opportunity to play in the lucrative league. From working as a net bowler for Chennai Super Kings in the last edition to finally grabbing an IPL contract, life has come full circle for the left-arm quick.

The 23-year-old was bought by defending champions Gujarat Titans for Rs 4.40 crore in the IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi and he will now get to work with India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and head coach Ashish Nehra.

Maiden IPL contract for Josh Little

The Titans, led by Hardik and coached by former India pacer Nehra, won the premier T20 tournament in their debut season. "I'm delighted to have been signed by the defending champions, the Gujarat Titans, and look forward to playing under Hardik Pandya within such a high-quality squad," Little said in Cricket Ireland statement.

"I am also looking forward to working with coach Ashish Nehra and would like to thank the management team at the Titans for believing in me," he added.

Josh Little Career Stats

The left-arm seamer made his international debut in 2016 and has since played 22 ODIs and 53 T20Is. "I have loved playing international cricket for Ireland - and that will always remain my priority, but to be able to learn and play in the IPL will be an incredible opportunity and thanks to Cricket Ireland for supporting me in this."

Advertisement

Little had claimed a memorable hat-trick against New Zealand in Ireland's T20 World Cup loss in Adelaide earlier this year. He had dismissed skipper Kane Williamson, James Neesham and Mitchell Santner in the 19th over.

Hat-trick hero in T20 World Cup 2022

"We are delighted for Josh and wish him well in the IPL next year. Josh is a hard-working and dedicated athlete who has come up through the Irish system," Cricket Ireland's High-Performance Director Richard Holdsworth said.

"He has been an essential part of the Irish set-up for several years now and we believe his development will only accelerate further through involvement in the IPL."

Little has plied his trade in several franchise leagues such as England's The Hundred and Lanka Premier League. He was also picked up in the Pakistan Super League draft recently.

(With PTI inputs)